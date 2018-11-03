Town Crier: Nov. 8, 2018

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org

For ages 11 to 17.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 6 to 12.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

After School Program

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 630-362-5856 or 779-400-5886

Tuesday Movie: “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Jewel Osco Healthy Aging Workshop

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Young Actors’ Club: Recreate Your Favorite Vines

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or margrettag@dkpl.org

Ages 10 to 12 can recreate their favorite Vines.

Introduction to Excel

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class starts.

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

Blues Jam Session

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway

Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com

Veterans Appreciation Day

Time: 7:15 to 11 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: Clinton Rosette Middle School, 650 N. First St.

Information: 815-754-2226

Story Time at Panera

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: Panera Bread, 2476 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Catapult Making

Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com

Middle and high school students can design and test different types of catapults. Three sessions will be offered: 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sign up for a time when you arrive.

Fun with Drones

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org

Students in grades 6-12 can learn how to fly Parrot Mambo drones around an obstacle course.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Anime-Manga Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com

Posture: The Key to a Strong Core

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: Creative Therapeutics, 400 E. Hillcrest Drive

Information: www.wholept.com

Learn to engage your core muscles during the day to improve your posture.

Culinary Health: Hydration

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

‘Mutually Assured Destruction: 10 Plays about Brothers and Sisters’

Time and dates: 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9

Place: DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road

Cost: $10 adults, $5 students and seniors

Information: 815-754-2120

DeKalb High School theater production. Tickets can be purchased online at www.DHSTickets.com or by calling the box office at 815-754-1735.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Read to Rover

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Free Movie: “Aquaman Rage of Atlantis”

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Taste Test: Autumn Apples and Awesome Activities for Teens

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Learn about the programs the library offers for high school students.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Mighty Makers: Cardboard Challenge

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org

Students in grades K-5 can design and build with recycled materials. Space is limited to 20 participants. Registration will begin one hour before the program.

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Elder Care Assistance

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-6550

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Fay’s Pork Chop Dinner

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10

Place: St. Catherine of Genoa Catholic Church, 340 S.Stott St.

Information: secretary@st-catherine-genoa.org

Meal includes a pork chop, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, dinner roll, applesauce, beverage and a dessert. Carry-out meals available.

Wonderful World of Christmas Craft/ Vendor Show

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11

Place: Genoa-Kingston High School

Cost: $2 adults, 50 cents children

Information: genoacommunitywomensclub@gmail.com

Veterans Day Event

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11

Place: 622 Park Ave.

Information: crslavenas@frontier.com

Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Museum collections and a personal collection of World War II models will be on display in November.

Genoa’s State of the City Address

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 13

Place: Genoa City Hall, 333 E. First St.

Cost: $15

Information: www.genoaareachamber.com or info@genoaareachamber.com

Seating is limited, register online or by email.

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturdays, Nov. 10

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Healthy Lifestyles

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-785-8616

Senior Brain Games with Kellie

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 9

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-785-8616

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 12

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Diabetes Workshop

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Mondays through Nov. 26

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Business Builders’ Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Yarn Barn

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Holiday Open House Weekend

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Dates: Nov. 8 to 11

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: www.blumengardens.com

Taste Bottles and Brews

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Place: St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 244 Waterman St.

Cost: $45

Information: 815-895-3275

Fundraiser for Kishwaukee United Way features wine and micro-brew beer tastings, live music, food, silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle.

Dinner, Dancing and Darts

Time: 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10

Place: St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 244 Waterman St.

Cost: $25 dinner tickets in advance, $10 dart tournament in advance

Information: 815-895-5215

Fundraiser for St. Mary School features family-style barbecue dinner, dancing, live music, silent and live auctions and a dart tournament.

Tails Pet Adoption Night

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: www.blumengardens.com

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 13

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131