Town Crier: Nov. 8, 2018

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org
For ages 11 to 17.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 6 to 12.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
After School Program
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 630-362-5856 or 779-400-5886
Tuesday Movie: “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Jewel Osco Healthy Aging Workshop
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 7
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Young Actors’ Club: Recreate Your Favorite Vines
Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or margrettag@dkpl.org
Ages 10 to 12 can recreate their favorite Vines.
Introduction to Excel
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class starts.
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
Blues Jam Session
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7
Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway
Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com
Veterans Appreciation Day
Time: 7:15 to 11 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: Clinton Rosette Middle School, 650 N. First St.
Information: 815-754-2226
Story Time at Panera
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: Panera Bread, 2476 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Catapult Making
Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com
Middle and high school students can design and test different types of catapults. Three sessions will be offered: 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sign up for a time when you arrive.
Fun with Drones
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org
Students in grades 6-12 can learn how to fly Parrot Mambo drones around an obstacle course.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Anime-Manga Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com
Posture: The Key to a Strong Core
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: Creative Therapeutics, 400 E. Hillcrest Drive
Information: www.wholept.com
Learn to engage your core muscles during the day to improve your posture.
Culinary Health: Hydration
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
‘Mutually Assured Destruction: 10 Plays about Brothers and Sisters’
Time and dates: 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9
Place: DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road
Cost: $10 adults, $5 students and seniors
Information: 815-754-2120
DeKalb High School theater production. Tickets can be purchased online at www.DHSTickets.com or by calling the box office at 815-754-1735.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Read to Rover
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Free Movie: “Aquaman Rage of Atlantis”
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Taste Test: Autumn Apples and Awesome Activities for Teens
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Learn about the programs the library offers for high school students.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Mighty Makers: Cardboard Challenge
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org
Students in grades K-5 can design and build with recycled materials. Space is limited to 20 participants. Registration will begin one hour before the program.
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Elder Care Assistance
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-6550
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Fay’s Pork Chop Dinner
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 10
Place: St. Catherine of Genoa Catholic Church, 340 S.Stott St.
Information: secretary@st-catherine-genoa.org
Meal includes a pork chop, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, dinner roll, applesauce, beverage and a dessert. Carry-out meals available.
Wonderful World of Christmas Craft/ Vendor Show
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
Place: Genoa-Kingston High School
Cost: $2 adults, 50 cents children
Information: genoacommunitywomensclub@gmail.com
Veterans Day Event
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
Place: 622 Park Ave.
Information: crslavenas@frontier.com
Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Museum collections and a personal collection of World War II models will be on display in November.
Genoa’s State of the City Address
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 13
Place: Genoa City Hall, 333 E. First St.
Cost: $15
Information: www.genoaareachamber.com or info@genoaareachamber.com
Seating is limited, register online or by email.
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturdays, Nov. 10
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Healthy Lifestyles
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-785-8616
Senior Brain Games with Kellie
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 9
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-785-8616
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 12
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Diabetes Workshop
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Mondays through Nov. 26
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Business Builders’ Breakfast
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Yarn Barn
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Holiday Open House Weekend
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Dates: Nov. 8 to 11
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: www.blumengardens.com
Taste Bottles and Brews
Time: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
Place: St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 244 Waterman St.
Cost: $45
Information: 815-895-3275
Fundraiser for Kishwaukee United Way features wine and micro-brew beer tastings, live music, food, silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle.
Dinner, Dancing and Darts
Time: 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 10
Place: St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 244 Waterman St.
Cost: $25 dinner tickets in advance, $10 dart tournament in advance
Information: 815-895-5215
Fundraiser for St. Mary School features family-style barbecue dinner, dancing, live music, silent and live auctions and a dart tournament.
Tails Pet Adoption Night
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: www.blumengardens.com
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 13
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131