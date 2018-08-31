Town Crier: Sept. 5, 2018

CORTLAND
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
English as a Second Language Class
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-970-3265
Love and Faith in Action also offers classes for GED and driver’s education.
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Middle School TAG
Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1710, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Introduction to Google Docs
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class begins.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
Blues Jam Session
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway
Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com
The Kishwaukee Blues Group invites all interested musicians and listeners to a blues jam session.
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27
Place: Van Buer Plaza
Information: 815-756-6306
Free Dance Class
Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Adventure at Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Teens age 12 to 18 can join the library’s role-playing group.
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Music for Babies with Angie Carter
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkp.org
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Church Rummage Sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: Cathedral of Praise Church, 1126 S. First St.
Information: 815-758-6557
Eight Countries in One Day
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Adventure around the world as the library portrays the customs of eight different countries. Bring canned goods for additional raffle tickets.
DeKalb Kite Fest
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Place: Corner of Lucinda Avenue and Kishwaukee Drive
Information: 815-756-1336
The event will feature giant inflatable kites, dancing kites and stunt kites, as well as a kite candy drop and kite-making craft for kids. Parking is $3, cash only.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
Meditation Monday
Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 10
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Free Dance Class
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 7
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
Volksfest
Dates: Sept. 7 to 9
Place: Carroll Memorial Park
Information: www.genoavolksfest.org
The Relics will perform at Rockin’ the Kish Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, kids 10 and younger enter free. On Saturday, the Volksmarch 6K/10K Fun and Fitness Walk will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the craft beer and wine tasting will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. with $25 admission. On Sunday, the Boy Scouts will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The Great Genoa Duck Race will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature bounce houses, face painting, a hula-hoop contest and music from the G-K Marching Band. The ducks will launch at 1 p.m. The PTO Fun Fair will be from 10 to 1 p.m.
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
Carryouts and gift certificates available.
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is Swiss steak. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 10
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25
Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets
Information: 815-895-3456
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Walking Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Pasta Night
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: Sycamore Vet’s Club, 121 S. California St.
Cost: $8 adults, $6 children ages 6 to 12, children 5 and younger eat free
Information: 815-895-2931
Dinner includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, lasagna, meatballs and garlic bread.
Fireworks and Fun
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road
Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com
Food and drinks available for purchase. Don’t forget a chair or blanket. Hi Infidelity will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 10
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 10
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 11
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Tuesdays on the Town
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 11
Place: Downtown Sycamore
Information: 815-895-3456
The event will feature a family agriculture night.