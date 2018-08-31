Town Crier: Sept. 5, 2018

CORTLAND

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

English as a Second Language Class

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-970-3265

Love and Faith in Action also offers classes for GED and driver’s education.

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Middle School TAG

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1710, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Introduction to Google Docs

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class begins.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

Blues Jam Session

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway

Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com

The Kishwaukee Blues Group invites all interested musicians and listeners to a blues jam session.

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27

Place: Van Buer Plaza

Information: 815-756-6306

Free Dance Class

Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Adventure at Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Teens age 12 to 18 can join the library’s role-playing group.

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Music for Babies with Angie Carter

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkp.org

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Church Rummage Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: Cathedral of Praise Church, 1126 S. First St.

Information: 815-758-6557

Eight Countries in One Day

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Adventure around the world as the library portrays the customs of eight different countries. Bring canned goods for additional raffle tickets.

DeKalb Kite Fest

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Place: Corner of Lucinda Avenue and Kishwaukee Drive

Information: 815-756-1336

The event will feature giant inflatable kites, dancing kites and stunt kites, as well as a kite candy drop and kite-making craft for kids. Parking is $3, cash only.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

Meditation Monday

Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 10

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Free Dance Class

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 7

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

Volksfest

Dates: Sept. 7 to 9

Place: Carroll Memorial Park

Information: www.genoavolksfest.org

The Relics will perform at Rockin’ the Kish Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, kids 10 and younger enter free. On Saturday, the Volksmarch 6K/10K Fun and Fitness Walk will be held between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the craft beer and wine tasting will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. with $25 admission. On Sunday, the Boy Scouts will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The Great Genoa Duck Race will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature bounce houses, face painting, a hula-hoop contest and music from the G-K Marching Band. The ducks will launch at 1 p.m. The PTO Fun Fair will be from 10 to 1 p.m.

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

Carryouts and gift certificates available.

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is Swiss steak. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 10

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25

Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets

Information: 815-895-3456

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Walking Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Pasta Night

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: Sycamore Vet’s Club, 121 S. California St.

Cost: $8 adults, $6 children ages 6 to 12, children 5 and younger eat free

Information: 815-895-2931

Dinner includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, lasagna, meatballs and garlic bread.

Fireworks and Fun

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road

Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com

Food and drinks available for purchase. Don’t forget a chair or blanket. Hi Infidelity will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 10

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 10

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 11

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Tuesdays on the Town

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 11

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Information: 815-895-3456

The event will feature a family agriculture night.