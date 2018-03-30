Town Crier: April 5, 2018

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time and dates: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For ages 11 to 17.

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 6 to 12.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Wood Carving

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

AARP Free Tax Aid

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. appointments

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 12

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 2 to 5.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, April 4

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Teen Ben Franklin Circle: Sincerity

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Computer Wednesdays: Excel Tips and Tricks

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9548, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the class starts.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Free Dance Class

Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Résumé Review

Time: 1 to 4:45 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Register for a 45-minute résumé review. Bring at least one printed copy of your résumé.

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Middle School TAG

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Adventure at Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Teens ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.

Cyber Navigating

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9548, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Make an appointment with the library’s cyber navigator to get assistance.

Free Movie and Seed Swap: “Seed, the Untold Story”

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

After watching the movie, the audience is invited to help sort seeds for Seed Swap provided by the DeKalb County Community Gardens and housed at the library.

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Blues Jam Session

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway

Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com

Participation is by invitation, not an open mic. Bring an instrument and ask to join in.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Tai Chi

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

DeKalb Women’s Club Meeting

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Friday, April 6

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-751-1001

Clint Cargile will present “A Sycamore Woman Abroad: The Life of Georgia Townsend Yates.”

AARP Free Tax Aid

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Saturdays through April 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkl.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Kishwaukee Kiwanis Community Talent Show

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 7

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $15 to $25

Information: KishKiwanis@gmail.com

All types of talent will be featured including singers, dancers, actors, bands, poets, comics, acrobats and more. The show is not a contest, but a display of community talents.

DeKalb Elks Breakfast

Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, April 8

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 Annie Glidden Road

Cost: $8 adults, $4 children ages 5 to 10, children younger than 5 eat free

Information: 815-756-6912

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, April 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

Anime-Manga for Adults

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 11

Location: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 11

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Community Town Hall

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

The Genoa Public Library and FSA Club 55 Genoa hope to learn the wants and wishes of community members age 55 and older.

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, April 6

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

AARP Free Tax Aid

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 7

Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. IL Route 23

Information: 815-784-8301

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

KINGSTON

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: Saturday, April 7

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is ham. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

Shabbona Economic Development Committee Meeting

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Place: Indian Creek High School, 506 S. Shabbona Road

Information: 815-824-1212 or www.shabbona-il.com

Interested residents from Shabbona and the surrounding area are encouraged to become involved in potential economic development strategies for the area.

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

AARP Free Tax Aid

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays through April 11

Place: Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-757-1800

Adult Afternoon Meet Up

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Dates: Thursday, April 5

Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road

Information: 612-385-3658

No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 5

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

AARP Free Tax Aid

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays through April 14

Place: Ideal Industries Product Training Room, 1122 Park Ave.

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 10

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Mayfield Cemetery Association Annual Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 10

Place: Mayfield Congregational Church, 28405 Church Road

Information: 815-895-5548