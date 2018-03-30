Town Crier: April 5, 2018

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time and dates: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For ages 11 to 17.
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 6 to 12.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Wood Carving
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
AARP Free Tax Aid
Time: 1 to 4 p.m. appointments
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 12
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 2 to 5.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, April 4
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Teen Ben Franklin Circle: Sincerity
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Computer Wednesdays: Excel Tips and Tricks
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9548, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the class starts.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Free Dance Class
Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Résumé Review
Time: 1 to 4:45 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Register for a 45-minute résumé review. Bring at least one printed copy of your résumé.
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Middle School TAG
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Adventure at Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Teens ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.
Cyber Navigating
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9548, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Make an appointment with the library’s cyber navigator to get assistance.
Free Movie and Seed Swap: “Seed, the Untold Story”
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
After watching the movie, the audience is invited to help sort seeds for Seed Swap provided by the DeKalb County Community Gardens and housed at the library.
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Blues Jam Session
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway
Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com
Participation is by invitation, not an open mic. Bring an instrument and ask to join in.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Tai Chi
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
DeKalb Women’s Club Meeting
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Friday, April 6
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-751-1001
Clint Cargile will present “A Sycamore Woman Abroad: The Life of Georgia Townsend Yates.”
AARP Free Tax Aid
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturdays through April 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkl.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Kishwaukee Kiwanis Community Talent Show
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 7
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $15 to $25
Information: KishKiwanis@gmail.com
All types of talent will be featured including singers, dancers, actors, bands, poets, comics, acrobats and more. The show is not a contest, but a display of community talents.
DeKalb Elks Breakfast
Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, April 8
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 Annie Glidden Road
Cost: $8 adults, $4 children ages 5 to 10, children younger than 5 eat free
Information: 815-756-6912
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, April 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
Anime-Manga for Adults
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 11
Location: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 11
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Community Town Hall
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
The Genoa Public Library and FSA Club 55 Genoa hope to learn the wants and wishes of community members age 55 and older.
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, April 6
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
AARP Free Tax Aid
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 7
Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. IL Route 23
Information: 815-784-8301
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
KINGSTON
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: Saturday, April 7
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is ham. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
Shabbona Economic Development Committee Meeting
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Place: Indian Creek High School, 506 S. Shabbona Road
Information: 815-824-1212 or www.shabbona-il.com
Interested residents from Shabbona and the surrounding area are encouraged to become involved in potential economic development strategies for the area.
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
AARP Free Tax Aid
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays through April 11
Place: Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-757-1800
Adult Afternoon Meet Up
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)
Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Dates: Thursday, April 5
Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road
Information: 612-385-3658
No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, April 5
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
AARP Free Tax Aid
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays through April 14
Place: Ideal Industries Product Training Room, 1122 Park Ave.
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, April 10
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Mayfield Cemetery Association Annual Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, April 10
Place: Mayfield Congregational Church, 28405 Church Road
Information: 815-895-5548