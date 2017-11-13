Town Crier: Nov. 15, 2017

CORTLAND

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Anime-Manga Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For ages 12 to 19.

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Computer Class

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Free Dance Class

Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Mobility Matters

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 14

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

This 40-minute class will offer exercises designed to improve mobility, balance and increase resilience.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Family Reading Night

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Pie Auction Fundraiser

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Faranda’s, 302 Grove St.

Cost: $25 for one, $40 for two

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Family Service Agency fundraiser benefits Senior Services. There will be appetizers, a 50/50 raffle and live entertainment.

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

Thanksgiving Feast: Twists on Classics

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, samathah@dkpl.org

The library will provide five dishes for a Thanksgiving meal while supplies last. The dishes will be twists on classic Thanksgiving recipes.

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Music for Toddlers with Angie Carter

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Tai Chi

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Free Hearing Tests and Help with Research

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568 or kchung@niu.edu

For ages 18 and younger. Participation in the research study is voluntary.

“A Golden Spike and a Silver Hammer, Riding the Rails with Barry Cloyd”

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Traditional stories and songs about the history of the railroad.

Reiki Sharing Circle

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 20

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

Little Learners Outreach @ University Village

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Young Actors Club

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For ages 10 and older.

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Eating Healthy at the Holidays

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

State of the City Address

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Genoa City Hall, 333 E. First St.

Cost: $15

Information: info@genoaareachamber.com

Mayor Mark Vicary and City Consultant Joe Misurelli will present the economic developments and outlook for the city. Open to the public. Catered lunch.

Free Dance Class

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Line Dancing

Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $5

Information: 815-784-5967

Early Bird Shopping

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Place: Crosswind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road.

Information: juliea@fvi.net

Christmas shopping event will include more than 30 vendors. Lunch available for purchase.

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $8

Information: 815-784-5967

Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society Annual Meeting

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 20

Place: Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society, 622 Park Ave.

Information: 815-784-5728

Free Movie Showing: “Cars 3”

Time: 3 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

KIRKLAND

The Kirkland Historical Society Annual Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Place: Olson’s Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St.

Information: www.kirklandhistoricalsociety.com

“Historic Route 66: A Journey through History” will be presented by the Kirkland Public Library.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Creative Writing

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

A Case for Native Plants in Your Garden

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Master Gardener Susan Russell will discuss ornamental perennial flowers and grasses.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Mothers of Preschoolers

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Dates: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road

Information: 612-385-3658

No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.

Decorate a Donut

Time: 4 p.m. ages 8 to 12, 5 p.m. ages 13 to 18

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Disney Movie Night

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Musical Mornings

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sign Language Storytime

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Place: St. John Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road

Information: 815-895-4477

Monday Movies

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 20

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Adult Board Game Night

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 20

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Sign-up required.

WATERMAN

5K Gobbler Gallop

Time: 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Place: Clinton Township Community Building

Cost: $25 pre-registration, $30 same-day registration

Information: www.gobblergallop5k.com