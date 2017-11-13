Town Crier: Nov. 15, 2017

CORTLAND
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Anime-Manga Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For ages 12 to 19.
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Computer Class
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Free Dance Class
Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Mobility Matters
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 14
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
This 40-minute class will offer exercises designed to improve mobility, balance and increase resilience.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Family Reading Night
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Pie Auction Fundraiser
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Faranda’s, 302 Grove St.
Cost: $25 for one, $40 for two
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Family Service Agency fundraiser benefits Senior Services. There will be appetizers, a 50/50 raffle and live entertainment.
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
Thanksgiving Feast: Twists on Classics
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, samathah@dkpl.org
The library will provide five dishes for a Thanksgiving meal while supplies last. The dishes will be twists on classic Thanksgiving recipes.
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Music for Toddlers with Angie Carter
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Tai Chi
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Free Hearing Tests and Help with Research
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568 or kchung@niu.edu
For ages 18 and younger. Participation in the research study is voluntary.
“A Golden Spike and a Silver Hammer, Riding the Rails with Barry Cloyd”
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Traditional stories and songs about the history of the railroad.
Reiki Sharing Circle
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 20
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
Little Learners Outreach @ University Village
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21
Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Young Actors Club
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For ages 10 and older.
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Eating Healthy at the Holidays
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
State of the City Address
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Genoa City Hall, 333 E. First St.
Cost: $15
Information: info@genoaareachamber.com
Mayor Mark Vicary and City Consultant Joe Misurelli will present the economic developments and outlook for the city. Open to the public. Catered lunch.
Free Dance Class
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Line Dancing
Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 17
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $5
Information: 815-784-5967
Early Bird Shopping
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Place: Crosswind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road.
Information: juliea@fvi.net
Christmas shopping event will include more than 30 vendors. Lunch available for purchase.
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $8
Information: 815-784-5967
Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society Annual Meeting
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 20
Place: Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society, 622 Park Ave.
Information: 815-784-5728
Free Movie Showing: “Cars 3”
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
KIRKLAND
The Kirkland Historical Society Annual Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Place: Olson’s Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St.
Information: www.kirklandhistoricalsociety.com
“Historic Route 66: A Journey through History” will be presented by the Kirkland Public Library.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Creative Writing
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
A Case for Native Plants in Your Garden
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Master Gardener Susan Russell will discuss ornamental perennial flowers and grasses.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Mothers of Preschoolers
Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Dates: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road
Information: 612-385-3658
No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.
Decorate a Donut
Time: 4 p.m. ages 8 to 12, 5 p.m. ages 13 to 18
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Disney Movie Night
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Musical Mornings
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sign Language Storytime
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
Place: St. John Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road
Information: 815-895-4477
Monday Movies
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 20
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Adult Board Game Night
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 20
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Sign-up required.
WATERMAN
5K Gobbler Gallop
Time: 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Place: Clinton Township Community Building
Cost: $25 pre-registration, $30 same-day registration
Information: www.gobblergallop5k.com