Town Crier: Oct. 11, 2017

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Information: 815-758-6550

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Computer Class

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Advanced TinkerCad: Design a Jack O’ Lantern

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Seating is limited, enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event. For ages 8 and older.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Senior Safe

Time: Noon

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Cost: $15

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Tom Scott of Hero Martial Arts and DeKalb County TRIAD will host a senior safety workshop that includes a self-defense class, information on senior scams and an active shooter presentation. Space is limited, call to RSVP.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Green Lens Environmental Film Series

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org or 815-758-1215

“Merchants of Doubt” will be shown.

Teen Genre Book Club

Time: 8 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

“Monstrumologist” by Rick Yancey will be discussed. For grades 6 through 12.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Eight Countries in One Day

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Program features Poland, Tanzania, Chile, Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Spain and Myanmar. Each country will have crafts, activities and food samples while supplies last. Special performances will be scheduled throughout the evening.

Mike Super: Magic and Illusion

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $25 to $75

Information: 815-758-1215

Mike Super’s show will feature mind-blowing illusions combined with the hilarity of a headline comedian.

Introduction to Women's Self-Defense

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Cost: $5

Information: 815-758-1351 or dawc@niu.edu

Participants should wear comfortable clothing. RSVP preferred.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Free Movie Showing: "Power Rangers"

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Writing Your Family Story

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org

Julie Dresser will get you started on creating your family legacy.

Hangar Swing Dance

Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Place: DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St.

Cost: $12 cash only

Information: 630-272-3122

Come out in your 1940s best and dance along to the Lakes Area Swing Band. Complementary dance lessons with Carl and Karrie start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the O’Hare Airport USO.

Reiki Sharing Circle

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 16

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

Little Learners Outreach @ University Village

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Magical Theatricals: Actors Workshop

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Tweens in grades 5-8 can create and embody original characters in this acting workshop.

NIU Common Reading Experience, "Making a Home Among Strangers"

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Place: NIU Holmes Student Center, Carl Sandburg Auditorium

Information: 815-753-0028 or fsye@niu.edu

Jennine Capo Crucet’s, author of NIU’s 2017-2019 Common Reading book “Making a Home Among Strangers,” will present. Her book will be available for purchase.

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $8

Information: 815-784-5967

Lunch and Learn: “Over There”

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Ellie Carlson will discuss life in Genoa during World War I. Samples of war-time bread and butter substitute will be shared.

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Creative Writing

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

YMCA Senior Health and Fitness Expo

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 W. Bethany Road

Information: www.kishymca.org/senior-health-fitness-showcase

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Meditation for Peace and Well Being

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Renate Lanotte will talk about the journey of finding lasting peace, happiness and a greater sense of well-being.

Escape Room

Times: 4, 5 or 6 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Ages 8 to 12 can reserve a spot on a team and use their detective skills and brainpower to solve a series of puzzles to escape the room in 45 minutes.

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Business Builders’ Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Library Loopers

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Disney Movie Night

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Libertarian Party of DeKalb County

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Place: Ski’s All American Pub, 1001 W. State St.

Information: 815-762-3520 or lpofdekalbil@gmail.com

Cauliflower Fermentation Class

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Cost: $35

Information: 815-895-3737 or info@blumengardens.com

Teen Movie Saturday

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Sunday Artist Market

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: 815-895-3737 or info@blumengardens.com

Monday Movies

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126