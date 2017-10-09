Town Crier: Oct. 11, 2017

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Information: 815-758-6550
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Computer Class
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Advanced TinkerCad: Design a Jack O’ Lantern
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Seating is limited, enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event. For ages 8 and older.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Senior Safe
Time: Noon
Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Cost: $15
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Tom Scott of Hero Martial Arts and DeKalb County TRIAD will host a senior safety workshop that includes a self-defense class, information on senior scams and an active shooter presentation. Space is limited, call to RSVP.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Green Lens Environmental Film Series
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org or 815-758-1215
“Merchants of Doubt” will be shown.
Teen Genre Book Club
Time: 8 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
“Monstrumologist” by Rick Yancey will be discussed. For grades 6 through 12.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Eight Countries in One Day
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 13
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Program features Poland, Tanzania, Chile, Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Spain and Myanmar. Each country will have crafts, activities and food samples while supplies last. Special performances will be scheduled throughout the evening.
Mike Super: Magic and Illusion
Time: 6:45 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 13
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $25 to $75
Information: 815-758-1215
Mike Super’s show will feature mind-blowing illusions combined with the hilarity of a headline comedian.
Introduction to Women's Self-Defense
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 13
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Cost: $5
Information: 815-758-1351 or dawc@niu.edu
Participants should wear comfortable clothing. RSVP preferred.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Free Movie Showing: "Power Rangers"
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Writing Your Family Story
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org
Julie Dresser will get you started on creating your family legacy.
Hangar Swing Dance
Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Place: DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St.
Cost: $12 cash only
Information: 630-272-3122
Come out in your 1940s best and dance along to the Lakes Area Swing Band. Complementary dance lessons with Carl and Karrie start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the O’Hare Airport USO.
Reiki Sharing Circle
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 16
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
Little Learners Outreach @ University Village
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17
Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Magical Theatricals: Actors Workshop
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Tweens in grades 5-8 can create and embody original characters in this acting workshop.
NIU Common Reading Experience, "Making a Home Among Strangers"
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17
Place: NIU Holmes Student Center, Carl Sandburg Auditorium
Information: 815-753-0028 or fsye@niu.edu
Jennine Capo Crucet’s, author of NIU’s 2017-2019 Common Reading book “Making a Home Among Strangers,” will present. Her book will be available for purchase.
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 18
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $8
Information: 815-784-5967
Lunch and Learn: “Over There”
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Ellie Carlson will discuss life in Genoa during World War I. Samples of war-time bread and butter substitute will be shared.
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Creative Writing
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
YMCA Senior Health and Fitness Expo
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 W. Bethany Road
Information: www.kishymca.org/senior-health-fitness-showcase
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Meditation for Peace and Well Being
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Renate Lanotte will talk about the journey of finding lasting peace, happiness and a greater sense of well-being.
Escape Room
Times: 4, 5 or 6 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Ages 8 to 12 can reserve a spot on a team and use their detective skills and brainpower to solve a series of puzzles to escape the room in 45 minutes.
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Business Builders’ Breakfast
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Library Loopers
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Disney Movie Night
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Libertarian Party of DeKalb County
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 13
Place: Ski’s All American Pub, 1001 W. State St.
Information: 815-762-3520 or lpofdekalbil@gmail.com
Cauliflower Fermentation Class
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Cost: $35
Information: 815-895-3737 or info@blumengardens.com
Teen Movie Saturday
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Sunday Artist Market
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: 815-895-3737 or info@blumengardens.com
Monday Movies
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126