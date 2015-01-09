Town Crier for Jan. 11, 2015

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesday and Thursday

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or cortlandlibrary.com

For children age 3 and older. No registration required.

Story and Craft

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Time: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: 830 Grove St.

Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb residency.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

A community wellness professional monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Free Community Dinner

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Dates: Monday and Wednesday

Place: Feed’em Soup, 122 S. First St.

Information: feedemsoup.org

For transportation, call 815-293-7433. Diners pay what they can; those who cannot pay can eat for free.

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or visit www.DeKalbChess.com

General Book Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 270, or teresai@dkpl.org

The club will discuss “My Year with Eleanor” by Noelle Hancock.

Open Mic Night

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-275-4884

Sign up begins at 7:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesday

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Living with Cancer: Chair Yoga

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Dates: Tuesday and Friday

Place: KishHealth System Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Little Learners and Craft

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This story time program is geared to children ages 2 to 5 and caregivers. Music, finger plays, puppets, and books are woven into each week’s theme.

Teacher in the Library

Time: 4 to 5:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or marthab@dkpl.org

DeKalb School District children in grades 3-5 can receive assistance with homework assignments in all subject areas from Marti Brown, a retired teacher from District 428. Parents should sign up online in advance for each session; there is a limit of five children.

Beginning and Intermediate ESL Classes

Time: 5:30 to 8:10 p.m.

Date: Tuesday

Place: Conexion Comunidad, 637 N. 11th St., use front or side entrance

Information: 815-825-2086, ext. 3180

Free English as a Second Language class taught by qualified instructors. Childcare is available for children from birth to age 10 while their parents are in class.

Classes for Spanish Speakers

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday and Thursday

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-970-3265

Volunteers teach free classes to help native Spanish speakers obtain their GED or Illinois drivers license.

Book Babies and Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Book Babies is geared to infants up to 24 months. Older siblings or other children ages 2-5 with a caregiver can participate in Book Buddies at the same time, their own themed program and craft.

Little Learners and Craft

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This story time program is geared to children ages 2 to 5 and caregivers. Music, finger plays, puppets, and books are woven into each week’s theme.

Resume Workshop

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Pajamas are welcome. Each week, the story time session is followed by a craft.

E-Book Help!

Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

E-book librarian, Jodi Sapita, will be available for one-on-one instruction or help with downloading to e-book readers or mobile devices.

Jazz Jam

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-275-4884

Sign up begins at 7:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m. Musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join the jam.

Free Community Lunch

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dates: Thursday and Friday

Place: Feed’em Soup, 122 S. First St.

Information: feedemsoup.org

Faux Snow Day

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Join other area youth in making fake snow, playing snowman bowling, and join an indoor snowball fight. This program is for children ages 5 and older. No registration is required.

Stitch Niche Club

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are welcome to gather to work on projects. Bring your own supplies. For those just getting started, a basic crochet booklet will be provided.

Computer Class: Facebook Intro

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 220

Laptop computers will be provided for use in class.

Financial Peace University Course

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays, Jan. 15 through Mar. 12

Place: Christ Community Church, 1600 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-787-6161

The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. The course includes a different lesson each week taught by Dave Ramsey on DVD followed by a small-group discussion.

‘View through the Years’ Reception

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Friday

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center Galleries, 1021 State St.

Information: 815-758-1351

This public reception is for the exhibit of a camera collection by Malta’s Roger Kyler. See cameras and accessories through the years from Germany, Japan, U.S. and more.

Off the Beaten Path Book Club

Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 280, or stever@dkpl.org

This book group focuses on the strange, the weird, and the uncanny – stories that seem a bit askew, and look at the world from unusual angles. “Crooked Little Vein,” by Warren Ellis will be discussed. Refreshments provided. This group is intended for mature teens and adults.

‘Pasta with a Purpose’

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday

Place: First Congregational UCC, 615 N. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 5 to 12

Information: 815-758-0691

Proceeds from this sixth annual spaghetti dinner will benefit the local Layette Program.

Wedding Expo

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday

Place: Faranda’s, 302 Grove St.

Information: kavillano@gmail.com

Win valuable prizes and discounts at this continuous roaming fashion show. Admission is free and there will be hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Sunday

Place: Liberty Park, off Shipman Place

Information: www.carraigban.org

GENOA

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Line Dancing

Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Date: Friday

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $5

Line dancing by dancers’ request. Split floor for couple dances and line dances.

Winterfest 2015

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday

Place: Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72

Information: 815-784-2000

The event will feature bird watching, hikes on the upland forest trail, horse-drawn wagon rides, a presentation about muskoxen farming in Alaska, and candle dipping. Prairie Gems 4-H Club will sell snacks and lunch items.

Veterans Assistance and Rehabilitation Message

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

American Legion Post 337 will host past national Commander Dan Dellinger who, with state and local leaders, will deliver the veterans assistance and rehabilitation message.

Chili Supper

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday

Place: Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children 5 to 11, children under 5 free

Information: 815-784-5143

This chili supper also will feature gourmet grilled cheese, a salad bar and a dessert bar.

LEE

N.I.C.E. Food Pantry

Time: 8:15 to 11 a.m.

Dates: Saturday

Place: 346 S. County Line Road

SANDWICH

Indian Valley Community Band Rehearsals

Time: 6 to 7:20 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: Sandwich Middle School band room, 600 S. Wells St.

Information: 630-552-3875 or dorothyjmcbride@sbcglobal.net

This community band is made up of anyone 18 or older who has ever played an instrument. Recent graduates are welcome, as is anyone who wants to pick up their instrument again. The band particularly needs trumpets, percussion, trombones and a bassoon.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesday

Information: 815-786-3962

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesday

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SOMONAUK

Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.

Our Sharing Pantry

Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 235 S. Green St.

The pantry also is open from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Monday of the month. Doors open 15 minutes before distribution begins. Our Sharing Pantry provides free food to low-income families living in Sandwich, Somonauk and Leland. A photo ID and current electric bill are required at every visit.

SYCAMORE

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

Date: Monday

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.

Toddler Time Warm Up

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

This free program for children ages 0 to 3 includes stretching, marching and music with Ms. Megan.

DCEDC’s Economic Outlook 2015

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive

Information: hoyle@dcedc.org

The guest speaker will be William A. Strauss, the senior economist and economic adviser of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Bingo

Time: Card sales start at 6 p.m.; play begins at 7:15 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Family Time

Time: 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

General Dutton's America Discussion

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

The library will host a discussion about the current exhibit at the Sycamore History Museum: General Dutton’s America.

Sycamore Scribblers

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Writers and writer wannabes are invited to gather and share.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Healthy Cooking

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

The dynamic team from Hy-Vee will show how fun eating healthy can be.

Local Author Event

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Friday

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Join local author Shane Smith and his dog, Dolly, as they share their amazing story, “What Is Love?,” written and illustrated by Smith.

‘Welcome to 4-H’

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday

Place: DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive

Information: 815-758-8194

Area youth and their parents interested in learning more about 4-H can attend this free program that includes games, 4-H project activities, and lunch that you will be cooking yourself. 4-H is open to all youth ages 8 to 18.

Sycamore Bluegrass Jam

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Date: Saturday

Place: Sycamore Baptist Church, 302 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-6837

Come to listen or to play at this open jam. Those who attend are asked to bring a finger food to share. The concert is free; free-will donations are accepted.

WATERMAN

Walk-in Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Thursday

Place: KishHealth Family and Specialty Care

A community wellness professional monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.