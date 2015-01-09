Town Crier for Jan. 11, 2015

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesday and Thursday
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or cortlandlibrary.com
For children age 3 and older. No registration required.
Story and Craft
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Time: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: 830 Grove St.
Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb residency.
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
A community wellness professional monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Free Community Dinner
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Dates: Monday and Wednesday
Place: Feed’em Soup, 122 S. First St.
Information: feedemsoup.org
For transportation, call 815-293-7433. Diners pay what they can; those who cannot pay can eat for free.
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or visit www.DeKalbChess.com
General Book Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 270, or teresai@dkpl.org
The club will discuss “My Year with Eleanor” by Noelle Hancock.
Open Mic Night
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-275-4884
Sign up begins at 7:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesday
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Living with Cancer: Chair Yoga
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Dates: Tuesday and Friday
Place: KishHealth System Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Little Learners and Craft
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This story time program is geared to children ages 2 to 5 and caregivers. Music, finger plays, puppets, and books are woven into each week’s theme.
Teacher in the Library
Time: 4 to 5:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or marthab@dkpl.org
DeKalb School District children in grades 3-5 can receive assistance with homework assignments in all subject areas from Marti Brown, a retired teacher from District 428. Parents should sign up online in advance for each session; there is a limit of five children.
Beginning and Intermediate ESL Classes
Time: 5:30 to 8:10 p.m.
Date: Tuesday
Place: Conexion Comunidad, 637 N. 11th St., use front or side entrance
Information: 815-825-2086, ext. 3180
Free English as a Second Language class taught by qualified instructors. Childcare is available for children from birth to age 10 while their parents are in class.
Classes for Spanish Speakers
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday and Thursday
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-970-3265
Volunteers teach free classes to help native Spanish speakers obtain their GED or Illinois drivers license.
Book Babies and Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Babies is geared to infants up to 24 months. Older siblings or other children ages 2-5 with a caregiver can participate in Book Buddies at the same time, their own themed program and craft.
Little Learners and Craft
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This story time program is geared to children ages 2 to 5 and caregivers. Music, finger plays, puppets, and books are woven into each week’s theme.
Resume Workshop
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Pajamas are welcome. Each week, the story time session is followed by a craft.
E-Book Help!
Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
E-book librarian, Jodi Sapita, will be available for one-on-one instruction or help with downloading to e-book readers or mobile devices.
Jazz Jam
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-275-4884
Sign up begins at 7:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m. Musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join the jam.
Free Community Lunch
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dates: Thursday and Friday
Place: Feed’em Soup, 122 S. First St.
Information: feedemsoup.org
Faux Snow Day
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Join other area youth in making fake snow, playing snowman bowling, and join an indoor snowball fight. This program is for children ages 5 and older. No registration is required.
Stitch Niche Club
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 250, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are welcome to gather to work on projects. Bring your own supplies. For those just getting started, a basic crochet booklet will be provided.
Computer Class: Facebook Intro
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 220
Laptop computers will be provided for use in class.
Financial Peace University Course
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays, Jan. 15 through Mar. 12
Place: Christ Community Church, 1600 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-787-6161
The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. The course includes a different lesson each week taught by Dave Ramsey on DVD followed by a small-group discussion.
‘View through the Years’ Reception
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Date: Friday
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center Galleries, 1021 State St.
Information: 815-758-1351
This public reception is for the exhibit of a camera collection by Malta’s Roger Kyler. See cameras and accessories through the years from Germany, Japan, U.S. and more.
Off the Beaten Path Book Club
Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 280, or stever@dkpl.org
This book group focuses on the strange, the weird, and the uncanny – stories that seem a bit askew, and look at the world from unusual angles. “Crooked Little Vein,” by Warren Ellis will be discussed. Refreshments provided. This group is intended for mature teens and adults.
‘Pasta with a Purpose’
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday
Place: First Congregational UCC, 615 N. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 5 to 12
Information: 815-758-0691
Proceeds from this sixth annual spaghetti dinner will benefit the local Layette Program.
Wedding Expo
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Sunday
Place: Faranda’s, 302 Grove St.
Information: kavillano@gmail.com
Win valuable prizes and discounts at this continuous roaming fashion show. Admission is free and there will be hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Sunday
Place: Liberty Park, off Shipman Place
Information: www.carraigban.org
GENOA
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Line Dancing
Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Date: Friday
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $5
Line dancing by dancers’ request. Split floor for couple dances and line dances.
Winterfest 2015
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday
Place: Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72
Information: 815-784-2000
The event will feature bird watching, hikes on the upland forest trail, horse-drawn wagon rides, a presentation about muskoxen farming in Alaska, and candle dipping. Prairie Gems 4-H Club will sell snacks and lunch items.
Veterans Assistance and Rehabilitation Message
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
American Legion Post 337 will host past national Commander Dan Dellinger who, with state and local leaders, will deliver the veterans assistance and rehabilitation message.
Chili Supper
Time: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday
Place: Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children 5 to 11, children under 5 free
Information: 815-784-5143
This chili supper also will feature gourmet grilled cheese, a salad bar and a dessert bar.
LEE
N.I.C.E. Food Pantry
Time: 8:15 to 11 a.m.
Dates: Saturday
Place: 346 S. County Line Road
SANDWICH
Indian Valley Community Band Rehearsals
Time: 6 to 7:20 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: Sandwich Middle School band room, 600 S. Wells St.
Information: 630-552-3875 or dorothyjmcbride@sbcglobal.net
This community band is made up of anyone 18 or older who has ever played an instrument. Recent graduates are welcome, as is anyone who wants to pick up their instrument again. The band particularly needs trumpets, percussion, trombones and a bassoon.
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesday
Information: 815-786-3962
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesday
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SOMONAUK
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.
Our Sharing Pantry
Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 235 S. Green St.
The pantry also is open from 4 to 6 p.m. the third Monday of the month. Doors open 15 minutes before distribution begins. Our Sharing Pantry provides free food to low-income families living in Sandwich, Somonauk and Leland. A photo ID and current electric bill are required at every visit.
SYCAMORE
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
Date: Monday
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency.
Toddler Time Warm Up
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
This free program for children ages 0 to 3 includes stretching, marching and music with Ms. Megan.
DCEDC’s Economic Outlook 2015
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive
Information: hoyle@dcedc.org
The guest speaker will be William A. Strauss, the senior economist and economic adviser of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Bingo
Time: Card sales start at 6 p.m.; play begins at 7:15 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Family Time
Time: 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
General Dutton's America Discussion
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
The library will host a discussion about the current exhibit at the Sycamore History Museum: General Dutton’s America.
Sycamore Scribblers
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Writers and writer wannabes are invited to gather and share.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Healthy Cooking
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
The dynamic team from Hy-Vee will show how fun eating healthy can be.
Local Author Event
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Friday
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Join local author Shane Smith and his dog, Dolly, as they share their amazing story, “What Is Love?,” written and illustrated by Smith.
‘Welcome to 4-H’
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday
Place: DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive
Information: 815-758-8194
Area youth and their parents interested in learning more about 4-H can attend this free program that includes games, 4-H project activities, and lunch that you will be cooking yourself. 4-H is open to all youth ages 8 to 18.
Sycamore Bluegrass Jam
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Date: Saturday
Place: Sycamore Baptist Church, 302 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-6837
Come to listen or to play at this open jam. Those who attend are asked to bring a finger food to share. The concert is free; free-will donations are accepted.
WATERMAN
Walk-in Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Thursday
Place: KishHealth Family and Specialty Care
A community wellness professional monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.