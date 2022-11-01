Robert R. Stevens: 2022 candidate for Illinois House District 46

Bio

Party: Republican

Office sought: Illinois House District 46

City: Villa Park

Age: 64

Occupation: Truck driver, small business owner, Magnum LTL

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: What needs to be done structurally to make the legislature more effective? What is your position on term limits in general and for legislative leaders specifically?

A: I believe that the legislature would be more effective by making sure that one party rule is not the norm. A new system for drawing legislative district maps that more reflective of the state’s population should be Instituted. Personally, I have instituted term limits on the elected board of a nonprofit that I served for. I believe that elected office should not be a career, rather a commitment to service. Do 6-8 years 10 Max walk away and let new people with fresh ideas serve

Q: Federal assistance has enabled the state to make important advances toward improving its budget. What will you do to ensure these advances continue when the federal aid is gone?

A: Illinois was wasting money long before the federal bailout made the state whole temporarily for this fiscal year. Poor management and lack of respect for the taxpayer has put Illinois in a disgraceful fiscal position. Homeowners and all businesses large and small should be respected and made to feel at home in Illinois. We should be good custodians of their funds. We should be looking under the microscope at areas of government and its agencies for waste fraud and abuse. The federal bailout could be a short-term blessing and a long-term curse, based on the fiscal irresponsibility of the Governor and the super majority.

Q: To what extent are you happy or unhappy with the evidence-based model for education funding now in place in Illinois? How would you define “adequate” state funding for Illinois schools and what will you do to promote that?

A: Teachers and students should have a good efficient and welcoming place to teach and learn. I would like to audit each school and school district to see where the waste is and eliminate it. It could be the physical plants effectiveness’, top heavy administration, obsolete buildings or something else. At that point, maybe the definition of adequate will reveal itself.

There is way too much reliance of property taxes to fund our local schools. The EBSM is not equitable to the schools in my district.

Q: Do you believe elections in Illinois are free and fair? What changes, if any, are needed regarding election security and voter access?

A: I have heard lots of anecdotes from election judges and other election officials. If there is any doubt of voter legitimacy, requiring a state ID would eliminate any questions anyone many have about free and fair elections. We need to have better maintenance of voter rolls.

Q: How well has Illinois responded to Supreme Court indications that it considers abortion, gay marriage and other social issues to be state, not federal, responsibilities? What if anything needs to be done in these areas and what would you do to make your vision come to pass?

A: This is more of a legal question rather than where people stand on the issue. The supreme court overturned roe v wade and directed the states to establish the policy, The State legislature took immediate action to codify and even expanded abortion rights laws. So, in Illinois the rights to abortion expanded to include public financed procedures even extending them to interstate availability. So, legally the supreme court preformed their function and the Illinois Legislature reacted and preformed theirs according to the separation of powers. The legislator has also codified the rights of gay marriage and most social issues. The only thing that can change codified law is the will of the people of Illinois.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221013/robert-r-stevens-2022-candidate-for-illinois-house-district-46?cid=search