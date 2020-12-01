IDPH reports 12,542 new coronavirus cases, 125 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 125 additional deaths Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate increased to 10.4%. The state received the results of 116,081 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois has seen 738,846 cases of the virus, and 12,403 people have died. The state has conducted 10,614,079 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 5,835 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 14 patients over the previous day. Of those hospitalizations, 1,195 were in intensive care units, and 721 were on ventilators.

Regional update: Currently, all 11 of the state's health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH, and as of Nov. 20, all 11 regions are under Tier 3 mitigations.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12% for its positivity rate. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 12.7%. Currently, 19.2% of medical/surgical beds are available and 24.6% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one day under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Lake/McHenry region has a rolling, seven-day average of 343 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and that number has decreased for seven of the past 10 days.

Within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average decreased to 15.9%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 11.6%.

Finally, within the Lake/McHenry region, there are 44 available, staffed ICU beds out of 187 total, an increase of four from Monday.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 12.7%. Currently, 18.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 26.6% of ICU beds.

The region has five consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one day under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Kane/DuPage region has a rolling, seven-day average of 645 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased eight out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, Kane County's seven-day positivity average is at 15.0%, and DuPage County is at 11.7%.

Finally, within the DuPage/Kane region, there are 98 available, staffed ICU beds out of 344 total, an increase of 16 from Monday.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region’s positivity rate increased to 17.0%. Currently, 19.2% of medical/surgical beds are available and 19.5% of ICU beds.

The region has one day under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one day under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Will/Kankakee region has a rolling, seven-day average of 352 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased six out of the past 10 days in this region.

Finally, within the Will/Kankakee region, there are 31 available, staffed ICU beds out of 162 total, a decrease of four from Monday.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 14.8%. Currently, 24.9% of medical/surgical beds are available and 22.0% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 1 has a rolling, seven-day average of 256 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased for 10 consecutive days.

Within this region, DeKalb County's positivity rate increased to 11.9%, Lee County's rate decreased to 18.4%, and Whiteside County's rate dropped to 14.8%.

Finally, within this region, there are 34 available, staffed ICU beds out of 179 total, a decrease of six from Monday.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 13.1%. Currently, 25.3% of medical/surgical beds are available and 20.5% of ICU beds.

The region has two days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 2 has a rolling, seven-day average of 497 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased five out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, La Salle county's seven-day positivity rate decreased to 12.0%.

Finally, within this region, there are 48 available, staffed ICU beds out of 257, a decrease of eight since Monday.

Chicago has seen three days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 11.5%. Currently, 22.7% of medical/surgical beds are available and 25.3% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Chicago has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,258 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have increased five out of the past 10 days in this region.

Suburban Cook County has seen zero consecutive days under the 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased slightly to 12.4%. Currently, 23.1% of medical/surgical beds are available and 20.1% of ICU beds.

The region has four consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Suburban Cook County has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,578 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased five out of the past 10 days in this region.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Bureau County: 1 female 70s

• Carroll County: 1 male 80s

• Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Clay County: 1 female 50s

• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90, 1 male 90s, 1 female over 100

• DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

• Effingham County: 1 male 90s

• Ford County: 1 female 60s

• Franklin County: 1 female 80s

• Fulton County: 1 male 80s

• Grundy County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

• Hancock County: 1 female 90s

• Iroquois County: 1 male 90s

• Jo Daviess County: 1 female 70s

• Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

• Kendall County: 2 male 80s

• Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

• La Salle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• Lee County: 1 female 80s

• Livingston County: 1 male 90s

• Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Macoupin County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

• Marion County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80

• McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

• McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

• Mercer County: 1 female 90s

• Monroe County: 1 male 90s

• Morgan County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

• Ogle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Peoria County: 1 male 60s

• Perry County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 90s

• Saline County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• Sangamon County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Stark County: 1 female 80s

• Stephenson County: 1 male 50s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

• Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

• Warren County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• White County: 1 male 60s

• Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

• Woodford County: 1 female 70s