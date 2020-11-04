IDPH reports another 7,538 new COVID-19 cases, second most in one day for the pandemic

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 55 additional deaths Wednesday. That is the second highest number of new cases in a single day for Illinois during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate now is 8.5%. The state received the results of 71,857 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois has seen 437,556 total cases of the virus, and 9,933 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 8,030,713 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 3,761 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since May 26. Of those, 776 were in intensive care units, the most since June 4, and 327 were on ventilators, the most since June 16.

Regional update: Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state's 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region also may come under more restrictions if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen nine days of positivity increases and nine days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 10.5% to 11.1%. Currently, 34% of medical/surgical beds and 46% of ICU beds are available.

Region 9 (the North Suburban region) began tier one mitigation efforts Saturday.

Regional data from IDPH remains on a three-day lag. But within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average increased to 14.5%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 9.8%.

Within this region, the seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations for COVID-like illness have increased for nine consecutive days, and have almost doubled in 10 days, from 13 on Oct. 23 to 25 on Nov. 1.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen eight days of positivity increases and nine days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 11.6% to 12.1%. Currently, 29% of medical/surgical beds and 37% of ICU beds are available.

The region (Region 8) is in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen nine days of positivity increases and six days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 12.6% to 13.3%. Currently, 22% of the region's medical/surgical beds and 30% of ICU beds are available. The region (Region 7) currently is in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen seven days of positivity increases and six days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 15.3% to 15.7%. This remains the highest rate of any of the state's 11 regions. Currently, 33% of medical/surgical beds and 38% of ICU beds are available.

After failing to lower its positivity rate below 8%, the North region (Region 1) was moved into the IDPH's tier two mitigation measures – the only of the state's 11 regions to reach the second tier. Among other things, this means gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor dining groups are limited to six people instead of 10.

The region's counties reporting the highest positivity rates are Boone (20.3%), Carroll (19.1%), Stephenson (17.5%), Whiteside (17.2%), and Lee (17%). DeKalb County's positivity rate increased from 10.8% to 11.1%.

To get back to the standard Phase 4 restrictions, the region will need to maintain an average positivity rate of less than or equal to 6.5% over a three-day period.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases, an increase in both metrics. The region's positivity rate increased from 9.9% to 10.1%. Currently, 44% of medical/surgical beds are available and 39% of ICU beds.

Region 2 will be under mitigations effective Nov. 4. This includes no indoor dining or bar service.

Within this region, La Salle County has seen its positivity rate jump from 7.2% on Oct. 23 to 14.1% on Nov. 1.

Chicago has seen 10 days of positivity increases and nine days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 10.4%. Currently, 25% of medical/surgical beds and 30% of ICU beds are available.

Region 11 (the city of Chicago) began tier one of additional mitigations this past Friday.

Suburban Cook County has seen eight days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 10.5% to 10.9%. Currently, 26% of medical/surgical beds and 30% of ICU beds are available. The region (Region 10) is in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Carroll County: 1 female 90s

• Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

• DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• Greene County: 1 female 70s

• Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Knox County: 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 male 60s

• Logan County: 1 male 80s

• Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

• Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

• Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• Pike County: 1 female 100+

• Randolph County: 1 female 60s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

• Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Will County: 1 female 60s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70s