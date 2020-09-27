Nagy: Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore his ACL in Sunday’s win over Falcons

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen follows his blockers on a first quarter carry during their game against the Giants Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Bears running back Tarik Cohen left Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with an apparent right leg injury.

Head coach Matt Nagy confirmed after the game that the Bears fear Cohen tore his ACL in his knee. Cohen still must undergo tests to confirm the injury.

A Falcons player was pushed into Cohen as Cohen called for a fair catch on a punt return in the fourth quarter. Cohen’s right leg bent awkwardly. He did not put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field.

Cohen just signed a three-year extension with the Bears one week ago. He has never missed a game due to injury in three-plus seasons of his career.

“I love the guy,” defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said. “He’s an important person on this team. Someone I have a lot of respect for, somebody that is dedicated to this team and that wants to be the best at what he does. He’s all you can ask for in a teammate. He’s the energy when we need it, he’s the focus when you want it, he’s just our guy.”