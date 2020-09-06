Update: NIU spokesperson says police were breaking up fight when gunshot was heard, no injuries

DeKALB - Northern Illinois University Police are investigating reports of gunfire outside an on-campus residential hall which occurred shortly before midnight Sunday.

According to an NIU Police Alert sent out around 12:10 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in parking lot O on campus, 590 Grant Drive East, and warned others to avoid the area or take necessary precautions while in the area.

Another alert was issued around 12:30 a.m. by NIU police who announced the area was secured.

In response to a request for comment from NIU Police Chief Tom Phillips on the incident, NIU Spokesperson Joe King issued a statement on behalf of the university stating no reported injuries occurred as a result.

“At about midnight Sunday, Sept. 6, NIU Police were in Parking Lot O breaking up a fight and dispersing a crowd when an apparent gun shot was heard,” King said. “There is no evidence that anyone was injured by the gun shot. NIU Police continue to investigate the matter.”

Prior to reports of gunfire, both NIU police and DeKalb police were blocking entrances to New Hall and Grant Hall in order to contain the number of people at the entrance of the parking lot where a party was happening, reported the Northern Star, the on-campus newspaper.

If you have any information regarding the incident, NIU police invite tips at 815-753-1212 or the DeKalb Police Department at 814-748-8400. Witnesses can also remain anonymous by calling 815-753-8477 (TIPS).