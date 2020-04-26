State trooper injured when squad is struck on I-290 near Elmhurst

A Illinois State Police trooper was injured Saturday when his squad was struck while he was parked at the scene of a crash on Interstate 290 east of York Road near Elmhurst. Photo provided

A Illinois State Police trooper was injured Saturday when his squad was struck while he was parked at the scene of a crash on Interstate 290 east of York Road near Elmhurst, according State Police news release.

The District 2 trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and released, the release stated.

The incident took place at about 4:40 p.m. when the trooper responded to a call for a stranded truck tractor semi-trailer on westbound Interstate 290.

The trooper positioned his squad car behind the semi to block the two left lanes of traffic to protect the disabled motorist.

An Illinois Department of Transportation [IDOT] Minuteman Truck arrived moments later to assist with relocating the stalled semi. The trooper was inside the squad car, positioned behind the Minuteman Truck and the stranded motorist when a gray Nissan failed to yield right of way to the emergency vehicle and struck the rear of the squad car, according to the release.

The impact caused the squad car to spin clockwise, pushing it into the middle lane of traffic. No other drivers or vehicles were involved in this crash, the release stated.

The driver of the Nissan, Willie E. Burr, 50, of Broadview, was uninjured. He was cited for Scott’s Law and driving too fast for conditions.

Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the Move Over law, requires drivers to to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated.