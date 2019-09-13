Jacobs’ Stec hauls in two touchdowns in win against Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE — Jacobs got off to a slow start during Friday’s Fox Valley Conference road game against Dundee-Crown.

But after allowing the Chargers to score on their nine-play opening drive, which ended in a three-yard Amairie Jones touchdown run, the unbeaten Golden Eagles took flight.

Jacobs (3-0, 3-0) responded with an electric 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Nick Agenlian one play after Jones gave the Chargers the lead — then added two more first-half TDs — and eventually ran away with a 42-14 victory.

MOMENTUM-CHANGER

Dundee-Crown (0-3) actually outgained Jacobs in first-half yardage, 188-163, and threatened to cut Jacobs lead to single-digits just before halftime.

The Chargers were at the tail end of a 13-play drive and knocking at the end zone door, but with just eight seconds left in the second quarter, Jacobs senior safety Travis Tanner picked off a pass in the back of the end zone from D-C quarterback Evan Echlin (17 for 30, 243 yards).

Echlin ran a play-action fake on the play from Jacobs' 2-yard line, and appeared to have tight end Justin Prusko wide open in the end zone. But Tanne made a leaping interception to rob Prusko of what appeared to be a certain TD.

AIR ASSAULT

After halftime, it turned into the Max Stec show for the Golden Eagles.

First, Stec caught a 35-yard TD pass from quarterback Cole Bhardwaj (8 for 11, 203 yards, 2 TDs) with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter. Just over two minutes later, the duo struck again, as Bhardwaj connected with Stec on a 65-yard pass play for a score.

Stec finished with four catches for 173 yards and a pair of TDs.

"Our offensive line gave Cole time to throw on those big gains where he found me," Stec said. "It was a team effort, especially as the game went on and our offense started clicking later in the game."

Jacobs coach Bill Mitz had similar thoughts.

"We overthrew Max the first few times we targeted him," Mitz said. "But eventually we settled down, and really started running and executing our routes well. Max wasn't the only one who was open, either.

"(Tight end) R.J. Anderson (two catches, 23 yards) was open a lot, too. His numbers didn't show how well he played. It just so happened the ball wound up going to Max more often."

STAYING OPTIMISTIC

Despite being winless, and racking up 10 penalties for 90 yards, the Chargers know they will continue to improve.

"I was proud of the effort we gave tonight," D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said. "We have a pretty young team, and I always tell them, as long as your attitude is positive and the effort is there, that's what matters because those are the two things you can always control."

Jacob Mobek and Evan Fridae added a rushing TD each for Jacobs. Meanwhile, a fourth quarter 11-yard TD run from junior Shanquan Watson accounted for the Chargers other score.

STAR OF THE GAME

Max Stec

Jacobs, jr., WR

Stec caught just four passes but racked up a whopping 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

QUICK STATS

Jacobs 7 14 14 7 – 42

Dundee-Crown 7 0 0 7 – 14

First quarter

DC-Jones 3 run (Alamillo kick), 6:51

J-Agenlian 97 kick return (Krahl kick), 6:35

Second quarter

J-Canty 1 run (Krahl kick), 11:35

J-Mobek 1 run, (Krahl kick), 4:51

Third quarter

J-Stec 35 pass from Bhardwaj (Krahl kick), 3:51

J-Stec 65 pass from Bhardwaj (Krahl kick), 1:23

Fourth quarter

J-Fridae 10 run (Krahl kick), 10:20

DC-Watson 11 run (Alamillo kick), 5:49