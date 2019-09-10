McHenry County College, District 200 to introduce dual degree program

Angel Ayala (front-left) and Amber Acevedo (front-right) lead fellow graduates down the hallway May 19 for the final time as students and into the Woodstock High School graduation ceremony at Woodstock High School in Woodstock. (Shaw Local News Network)

Graduating seniors at Woodstock School District 200 will have an opportunity in the next few years to leave high school not only with a diploma, but also with an Associate of Arts degree as well.

District 200, in partnership with McHenry County College, will be offering McHenry County’s first Dual Degree program for high school students that would incorporate dual-credit high school coursework and additional classes at MCC.

The program was designed for students pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree or looking to satisfy the general education requirements at many universities. Students are advised to check with the university they wish to attend to make sure course credits are transferable.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at MCC to offer our students this outstanding opportunity to advance their education while in high school,” District 200 Superintendent Mike Moan said in a release announcing the program. “This program is a substantial economic benefit to our district families as we continue to work to provide a value added education for our community.”

An informational night about the Dual Degree program will be held 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Woodstock High School, 501 W. South St., and Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road.

Freshmen at both high schools can apply for the program from Oct. 15-31 and would begin dual degree coursework the following summer.

There is no tuition for classes taught at the high schools but some class fees may still apply. MCC courses will be offered at one-third of the tuition costs. Students with financial need may also meet requirements to have tuition costs waived.

The estimated cost of the Dual Degree program for Woodstock students will be about $2,000 without textbooks. In comparison, completing an associate degree would cost about $7,000 including fees and textbooks at MCC and about $30,000 for equivalent coursework at an in-state, four-year university.

“The more opportunities we provide students to get to that next step – whatever that may be – the more we are fulfilling our role as the community’s college,” MCC President Clint Gabbard said in the release.

For information on the Dual Degree program, visit www.mchenry.edu/dualdegree.