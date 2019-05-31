The Boulevard in Plainfield-Joliet would blend retail, residences, creeks

A pile of rocks can be seen Friday, May 31, 2019, at the site of the future Joliet Costco along Route 30 in Joliet, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

The Boulevard would be much more than a Costco store, according to plans presented last week in Joliet.

A Costco store has been associated with the project since it was proposed 12 years ago. But plans presented to the Joliet Plan Commission on Thursday promise a 171-acre project that would include inviting stores and restaurants, apartments and a possible hotel, and more than 50 acres of open space utilizing the Lily Cache and Mink creeks that run through the site.

Devin Lavigne, a planner working for the developer on the project, said stores and restaurants in The Boulevard would be built at varied heights “to add interest” and intersections would be highlighted by “prominent building characteristics.”

The commercial area is designed to be “pedestrian friendly,” with restaurants and outdoor dining being major features.

“The retail experience has changed to something more experiential,” Lavigne told the commission. “So dining is really where the money flows.”

The land in the northwest corner of the Interstate 55 and Route 30 interchange lies partially in Joliet (21 acres) and mostly in Plainfield (150) acres.

The Plainfield Plan Commission will review the plans next when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Costco store would be in Plainfield.

Lawyer Russ Whitaker, representing developer 55/30 Acquisition, said the plan is to develop the site that customers would see as The Boulevard without noticing whether they are in Joliet or in Plainfield.

“When we have patrons enter the site, it’s not our intent that they say I’m in Joliet or in Plainfield,” Whitaker told the Joliet Plan Commission.

A road called “The Boulevard” would enter the property at the traffic light now at Route 30 and the I-55 West Frontage Road and run through the development to Renwick Road.

“Our intent is that this is going to be a very unique area,” Whitaker said, noting that about a third of the site will be designated open space.

That third is wetlands crossed by Lily Cache and Mink creeks. Whitaker said pedestrian bridges will be built across the creeks providing a connection between the townhomes and multifamily buildings to be built on the north end near Renwick Road and the commercial development on the south end along Route 30.

About 20 buildings would be constructed in the retail-restaurant area, with plans for one hotel.