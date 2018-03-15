A variety of unique art festivals and events kick off the season

Des Plaines Art Guild Anniversary Members Show & Silent Auction, Park Ridge Fri. April 6, 6 – 8 p.m. Brickton Art Center 306 Busse Highway

Sixteen artists from the Des Plaines Art Guild and Park Ridge Art League will exhibit original paintings, photography, mixed media and other two-dimensional work. The show celebrates DPAG's 65th anniversary. Works will be on exhibit at the Brickton Center through April 26. Free admission. For more information, visit www.dpag.org or the Des Plaines Art Guild Facebook page.

Phidian Art Show, Dixon April 10, 7-9 p.m. Loveland Community House 513 W. Second Street

Sponsored by the Phidian Arts Club, the 71st annual show features about 100 artists, age 17 and over, all from within 35 miles of Dixon. Artists will display paintings, drawings, pastels, and one-dimensional mixed-media works. The show is not juried, but awards will be given by a guest judge with professional credentials. Works will be displayed through May 4, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday hours vary. Closed Sunday. Free Admission. For more information visit the Loveland Community House Facebook page, or call 815.284.2741

Art in the Park, Elmhurst May 5- May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wilder Park 175 S Prospect Ave.

Now in its twenty-second year, this juried show features over 100 artists from throughout the Midwest, exhibiting original art, crafts and design, and attracts 10,000 visitors. The fair also offers live music and entertainment, food vendors and kids' activities that have included individual paintings and a graffiti wall. Held rain or shine. Free admission. Other attractions on the Wilder Park grounds include Elmhurst College, Elmhurst Art Museum and the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary. For more information, visit www.rglmarketingforthearts.com

Town and Country Adult Amateur Art Show, Ottawa May 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jeremiah Joe Coffee 807 LaSalle Street

The 60th annual Town and Country show gives non-professional artists and artisans an opportunity to publicly exhibit and sell their work, and have it professionally judged. Blue ribbon winners qualify for the State Town & Country Amateur Art Show, in Champaign this September. The show usually attracts about 25 artists, and each can enter up to four original works. Art includes painting, drawing, photography, pottery and jewelry. Sponsored by the Ottawa Art League. Admission is free. Go to www.ottawaartleague.org for more information.

Arts and Crafts Adventure, Park Ridge May 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hodges Park 101 S. Courtland Street

This 28th annual juried show will feature about 70 artists exhibiting original works, that include painting, graphics, photography, pottery, sculpture, artisan-made wearables, jewelry, soaps, glass, wood and metal art and décor. Live "Art in Action" demonstrations will take place throughout the day. Free admission. Rain or shine. Sponsored by the American Society of Artists. ASOA will return to Hodges Park for another Arts and Crafts Adventure show on Sept. 15. For more information on both events, visit www.americansocietyofartists.info

Prairie Arts Festival, Schaumburg May 26- May 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center 101 Schaumburg Ct.

Adjacent to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, this event is a Memorial Day tradition in Schaumburg. The 31st annual juried festival will feature 120 painters, sculptors, photographers, potters, jewelers and more, exhibiting and selling their original work. In addition, there are kids' art activities, live entertainment on three stages and a food truck court. Free admission and parking. Close to hotels and restaurants. Visit www.villageofschaumburg.com/deptscultural

Barrington Art Festival, Barrington May 26-May 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 100 E. Station Street

Celebrating Barrington's anniversary, the 9th annual downtown juried art festival features 130 artists, including some from outside the United States. Exhibited works include paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, fiber, jewelry, and more. Artists will hold demonstrations in their booths throughout the day. Kids' activities include a graffiti wall with chalk drawing, and patriotic, Memorial Day-themed red, white and blue art. Food, beer and wine available for purchase. Beer tent sponsored by McGonigal's Pub. Live music. Free admission. Rain or shine. For more information visit wwww.amdurproductions.com

Northern Illinois Art Show, Sycamore June 2 and June 3 DeKalb County Court House lawn 133 W State Street

Celebrating 47 years on the beautiful courthouse lawn in historic Sycamore, Illinois, the Kishwaukee Valley Art League will hold its annual two day juried show which features 60 to 70 artisans exhibiting fine arts and crafts in a variety of mediums including watercolor, oil painting, pencil sketching, fabric art, woodworking, pastels, photography, ceramics, garden art, jewelry, fused glass and other three-dimensional media. KVAL member artists also offer a group exhibit with all media. The Art of Giving raffle is a popular part of the show. Customers can win original pieces of artwork donated by KVAL members. The proceeds from the raffle supports KVAL’s philanthropy program. Each year, art students from the local schools receive monetary awards and are invited to exhibit and sell their work at the show. Admission to the show is free.

Fine Arts Festival, Hinsdale June 9 and June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Burlington Park 30 E. Chicago Avenue

Over 130 artists from all over the country and close to home, will exhibit photography, fiber arts, painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry, at this juried 45th annual festival. The Community House of Hinsdale, which hosts community art programs, will provide children’s activities. Local vendors will have food for sale, and there will be live music. The popular event draws over 3,000 visitors. Admission is free. Sponsored by the Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce. Visit www.hinsdalechamber.com for more information.

Old Town Art Fair, Chicago June 9, 10a.m. to 7 p.m., and June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Old Town Triangle Historical District 1763 N. North Park Ave.

One of the nation's premier art fairs, the Old Town Art Fair brings together approximately 250 nationally acclaimed artists, exhibiting paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, fiber, glass, wood and metal art. In addition to art, enjoy live music, food, kids' activities, and a self-guided Garden Walk through fifty of the charming neighborhood's most beautiful gardens. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 to the Old Town Triangle Association, and includes a stop-by-stop Garden Walk guide. Children accompanied by an adult are free. Sponsored by the Old Town Triangle Association. For more information, visit www.oldtownartfair.org/

Promenade of Art, Arlington Heights June 9 and June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 8 N. Vail Street

The 16th annual juried festival features 125 artists. Works include two-dimensional (paintings, drawings, photography,) functional three-dimensional (furnishings, wearables, pottery) and non-functional three-dimensional (sculpture, fiber art, glass, mixed media). Kids' activities for pre-school- elementary age include coloring, collages, and spin art reflecting Freedom of Speech themes. Kids can also create a ribbon to award to the artist of their choice. Held rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. Enjoy live music and food. For more information visit www.amdurproductions.com

Gold Coast Art Festival, Chicago June 16 and June 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 235 S. Columbus Dr. Held in Chicago’s Grant Park, near the Petrillo Bandshell, just east of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The 61st annual Gold Coast Art Festival will feature 300 artists from all over the country, and has been named one of America’s top art fairs by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Artist demonstrations, kids’ activities, live music, food, beer and wine in designated areas. Adult admission is a $10 suggested donation that includes admission to the fest’s three Food & Music Oases. Kids are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information visit www.amdurproductions.com