Huskies’ rally comes up short

DeKALB – Boston College converted two fourth downs on its final scoring drive as the Eagles beat Northern Illinois, 23-20, Friday.

NIU (0-1) had a chance to tie, driving down to the Eagles’ 22, but Christian Hagan’s kick was low off the crossbar, giving the ball back to Boston College with 21 seconds left.

On the clinching drive, the Eagles (1-0) turned a third-and-18 into a fourth-and-1 at their own 43. Quarterback Anthony Brown ran for 2 yards. Later in the drive, Brown found Kobay White for 12 on fourth-and-4, getting to the NIU 34.

Colton Litchenberg hit a 37-yard field goal to put the Eagles ahead.

Chicanery works for Huskies

Having given up 17 straight points and in danger of losing control of the game, the Huskies scored in the third quarter to get within 20-17 thanks in part to a pass from a receiver to a quarterback.

The Huskies already were driving, facing a first-and-10 at the BC 31. Receiver Christian Blake took the ball on a jet sweep, but instead of running, threw the ball to quarterback Ryan Graham, who was downfield looking as if he was blocking. Graham stumbled, or else he might have scored.

After two runs, Graham threw passes to Spencer Tears and then Shane Wimann for a 7-yard touchdown with 2:15 left in the third.

The Eagles followed with a three-and-out, and the Huskies went 53 yards in 1:47 to tie the game.

Eagles soar at the end of the first half

With the Huskies leading, 10-6, they had the ball with 1:59 left and the ball on their own 14. But the Eagle defense stuffed them to a 3-and-out on which NIU managed just 5 yards on three runs by Marcus Jones.

Then the Eagles took over with 1:34 left at midfield. Quarterback Anthony Brown went 5 for 6 as they scored in 1:04. NIU knelt down to run out the last 30 seconds, a decision met by boos as the Huskies left the field.

Graham’s big drive

NIU only had 50 yards of offense in the first quarter until on the last play when Graham broke off a 60-yard run. On the first play, of the second quarter, Graham found a wide open DJ Brown in the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard score and a 10-3 lead.

Smith with the stuff

The Eagles were pinned back at their own 4 in the second quarter after a perfect punt by Matt Ference. Two runs by Jon Hillman set up a third-and-2, but Sutton Smith stuffed Hillman for a 6-yard loss. It was his fourth tackle of the half, three of them for a loss.

Rough play for BC

The Huskies got on the board first on a 32-yard field goal by Christian Hagan with seven minutes left. The drive was headed for a three-and-out after a Graham pass went errant, but Boston College was called for roughing the passer.

On the next play, Graham completed his first pass of the game, 19 yards to Beebe, to get to the BC 20.