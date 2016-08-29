May 12, 2023
Batavia football player Reggie Phillips named St. Charles Bank & Trust Athlete of the Week

By Jason Rossi
Reggie Phillips (Photo provided)

What he did: Phillips carried the ball 22 times, scored a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 143 yards as the Bulldogs opened the football season with a 34-24 win against host Belleville West.

Phillips saw plenty of action in his varsity debut for Batavia’s football team. Normally a balanced offense, the Bulldogs kept the ball on the ground much of the game and Phillips got a lions’ share of the teams’ 54 rushing attempts. Phillips, the Kane County Chronicle-St. Charles Bank & Trust Athlete of the Week, spoke with Chronicle sports editor Jason Rossi about the game. Here’s an edited transcript:

Rossi: What was it like making the long trip down to Belleville to play?

Phillips: It was kind of fun. We all got to hang out with teammates we don’t talk to a lot and watch movies. We watched “Happy Gilmore.”

Rossi: How did you feel about the team’s performance?

Phillips: I think we started off pretty good and as the game progressed we got better and figured out what we needed to do to win.

Rossi: What did you do to psych yourself up and get ready for the game?

Phillips: The week before [the game] in practice we worked on our plays over and over. We knew the gameplan before the game and when we got there we stuck to the gameplan to tun the ball.

Jason Rossi

