Batavia football player Reggie Phillips named St. Charles Bank & Trust Athlete of the Week

Reggie Phillips

Batavia Football

Junior

What he did: Phillips carried the ball 22 times, scored a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 143 yards as the Bulldogs opened the football season with a 34-24 win against host Belleville West.

Phillips saw plenty of action in his varsity debut for Batavia’s football team. Normally a balanced offense, the Bulldogs kept the ball on the ground much of the game and Phillips got a lions’ share of the teams’ 54 rushing attempts. Phillips, the Kane County Chronicle-St. Charles Bank & Trust Athlete of the Week, spoke with Chronicle sports editor Jason Rossi about the game. Here’s an edited transcript:

Rossi: What was it like making the long trip down to Belleville to play?

Phillips: It was kind of fun. We all got to hang out with teammates we don’t talk to a lot and watch movies. We watched “Happy Gilmore.”

Rossi: How did you feel about the team’s performance?

Phillips: I think we started off pretty good and as the game progressed we got better and figured out what we needed to do to win.

Rossi: What did you do to psych yourself up and get ready for the game?

Phillips: The week before [the game] in practice we worked on our plays over and over. We knew the gameplan before the game and when we got there we stuck to the gameplan to tun the ball.