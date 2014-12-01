Steinke completes Army ROTC Leader training

Walker Steinke, a student at Northern Illinois University, has graduated from the Army ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) Leader Training Course at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Steinke also signed a contract and enrolled in the Army ROTC Advanced Course.

The four-week course is a leadership internship for cadets that can lead to the ultimate goal of becoming Army officers. College students experience and examine the Army without incurring an obligation to serve, and are eligible to receive two-year college scholarship offers and attend the ROTC Advanced Course at their colleges.

Cadets are observed and evaluated during classroom and field training exercises to determine their officer potential in leadership abilities and skills. The cadets are trained to have a sound understanding of traditional leadership values during the challenging, motivating “hands-on” training.

The training develops well-disciplined, highly motivated, physically conditioned students, and helps improve the cadets’ self-confidence, initiative, leadership potential, decision making, and collective team cohesion. The cadets receive training in fundamental military skills, Army values, ethics, warrior ethos, basic rifle marksmanship, small arms tactics, weapons training, drill and ceremony, communications, combat water survival training, rappelling, land navigation, and squad-level operations field training.

He is a 2010 graduate of Sycamore High School.