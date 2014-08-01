Smiths celebrate 40th anniversary

Dave and Kathy Smith of Sycamore will celebrate their 40th anniversary with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at the main south shelter at Sycamore Park.

The open house will be hosted by the couple's daughters, Tina Gould, DeDe Zilz and Cate Smith.

Kathy Skelton and Dave Smith were married Aug. 10, 1974, at the old Sycamore United Methodist Church. They made their first home at James Court Apartments in DeKalb.

Both Dave and Kathy Smith are employed by Northern Illinois University. He is a route driver for document services and she is the payroll director.

Kathy enjoys reading, baking, and genealogy, and Dave enjoys golfing and fishing. The couple also enjoys spending time with their two grandchildren.