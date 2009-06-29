Swedish Days attendance hurt by heat

GENEVA - The fiery blast of summer’s 90-degree heat last week reduced attendance at Swedish Days, causing the chamber of commerce to lose money on the event, officials said. “We ordered 70-degree weather, but we did not get it,” Geneva Chamber President Jean Gaines said. The festival, which marked its 60th year, is said to draw 250,000 people. Gaines said she would not venture to guess how many fewer people braved the sizzling heat wave this year, but crowds were down. “We can truly say it was temperature-related, those first three days,” Gaines said. “As the temperatures dropped to a more reasonable degree, we saw bigger crowds. We know we lost money.” Gaines would not say now much money the chamber lost, as staff was still working through receipts and bills. Last year, she said the torrential rains of September cost the chamber $30,000 on Festival of the Vine. “I am knee-deep in invoices right now,” Gaines said. “I have not even balanced everything yet. I do not think the general public really cares” how much money was lost. Festival of the Vine, which draws 75,000 people costs $150,000 to put on. Swedish Days costs $300,000 to put on, Gaines said. She said the chamber is frugal with the festival, reusing signs and seeking sponsors and donors for attractions. “We continue to take a risk every year with this event,” Gaines said. “We pay for all the events that go on, and our saving grace are the sponsors and those who pay for their fair share.” Even with the heat, most vendors were in good humor. Food vendors had a lot leftover because people did not feel much like eating, Gaines said. “We can’t do anything about the weather. It could have been six days of rain,” Gaines said. In addition to the weather keeping people away, the chamber was also hurt by merchants who “ambush” the festival by putting out sales without paying a share to the chamber for creating an event that draws crowds. The sales and promotions by local merchants are enhanced by the festival and the chamber expects a contribution to support the effort, she said. “It’s the other side of the coin,” she said. “Some (merchants) pay their fair share and some don’t - they ambush - and sell on their own. These kinds of things hurt us.” Heat or not, the chamber is gearing up for its art show July 25 and 26. “Our staff has worked 16 hours a day for the last seven days,” Gaines said. “We’re stumbling but we’re OK. We have staff that has such enthusiam, they take a licking and keep on ticking.”