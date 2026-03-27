Historical covers for March 27: German retreat is rout

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 27. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of World War II to modern local infrastructure debates and the evolution of healthcare.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

In the closing months of World War II, the March 27, 1945, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press featured a massive headline: “GERMAN RETREAT IS ROUT.” The front page detailed Allied forces racing across the Reich “unchecked,” while also reporting on the “Southern part of Japan” being hit by Superforts. Amidst the global conflict, the paper also paid tribute to a titan of British politics, noting that “Lloyd George Dies in Sleep at Farm Home.”

1953: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1953, the focus shifted to the Korean War and breakthroughs in medicine. The Dixon Evening Telegraph led with “War Ammo Scandal Brewing” and reported on Marines capturing “Key Hill” after intense fighting. However, a glimmer of hope appeared on the same page with the announcement: “Reveal New Polio Vaccine; Works Well on 3 Types.” The article cautiously noted that while the vaccine looked promising, it would not be ready for the public that summer.

1986: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The March 27, 1986, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle captured a moment of student activism at Northern Illinois University. The lead story, “Regents considering increased fees,” was accompanied by photos of students protesting in the “Sky Room,” demanding more “input” into administrative decisions. On a lighter note, the paper also promoted the upcoming “Spring Fling” at the Holmes Student Center, promising a “festive atmosphere” for the community.

2009: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the collection, the March 27, 2009, Northwest Herald highlighted the intersection of infrastructure and public opinion. The main headline, “Toll road concerns public,” detailed resident pushback against a proposed project in southern McHenry and northern Kane counties. The front page also featured a growing social trend in healthcare with a deep dive into how “Moms-to-be turn to midwives,” highlighting the increasing popularity of home births and personalized care.