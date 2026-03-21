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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for March 21: Pritzker issues stay-at-home order for COVID-19

The cover of The Times for March 21, 2020

The cover of The Times for March 21, 2020 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 21. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century municipal debates to the global upheaval of the 21st century.

1911: The Joliet Evening Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: March 21, 1911 Joliet Evening Herald cover: March 21, 1911 Mar 21, 1911 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On March 21, 1911, the Joliet Evening Herald was consumed by local politics and industrial unrest. The front page featured a heated city council clash with the headline “Aldermen Attack City Departments,” while nearby, the “Militia Ordered Out to Suppress Strikers” following labor trouble at a coal pit in Gillespie. Even then, international tensions were present, with reports of “Peace Rumors” regarding the Mexican government’s dealings with rebel forces.

1942: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The Daily Chronicle cover: March 21, 1942 The Daily Chronicle cover: March 21, 1942 Mar 21, 1942 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By March 21, 1942, the reality of World War II dominated the headlines. The Daily Chronicle featured a bold lead announcing “MacArthur is Getting Ready for Action” following his arrival in Australia. Domestic life was also being reshaped by the war effort, as the paper informed residents of the upcoming “Ration Sugar in Early May,” outlining the first federal registration plans for the new rationing books.

2003: Northwest Herald

Northwest Herald cover: March 21, 2003 Northwest Herald cover: March 21, 2003 Mar 21, 2003 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 21, 2003, edition of the Northwest Herald captured the start of a new era of conflict with the massive headline “Ground troops roll into Iraq.” The page provided a somber look at the “harsh conditions” awaiting soldiers and the local impact of the invasion, reporting on anti-war protesters who “march through city, block Lake Shore Drive.” It serves as a stark record of a day that changed the geopolitical landscape.

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

The Times cover: March 21, 2020 The Times cover: March 21, 2020 Mar 21, 2020 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the March 21, 2020, edition of The Times reflects a community on the brink of a global pandemic. The lead story, “La Salle County confirms 1st virus case,” signaled the arrival of COVID-19 in the area. This was paired with the historic announcement that Governor JB Pritzker had issued a “stay-at-home order,” a moment that fundamentally altered daily life for every resident in the Illinois Valley.

Shaw Media 175th Anniversary
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.