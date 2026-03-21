Historical covers for March 21: Pritzker issues stay-at-home order for COVID-19

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 21. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century municipal debates to the global upheaval of the 21st century.

1911: The Joliet Evening Herald

On March 21, 1911, the Joliet Evening Herald was consumed by local politics and industrial unrest. The front page featured a heated city council clash with the headline “Aldermen Attack City Departments,” while nearby, the “Militia Ordered Out to Suppress Strikers” following labor trouble at a coal pit in Gillespie. Even then, international tensions were present, with reports of “Peace Rumors” regarding the Mexican government’s dealings with rebel forces.

1942: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

By March 21, 1942, the reality of World War II dominated the headlines. The Daily Chronicle featured a bold lead announcing “MacArthur is Getting Ready for Action” following his arrival in Australia. Domestic life was also being reshaped by the war effort, as the paper informed residents of the upcoming “Ration Sugar in Early May,” outlining the first federal registration plans for the new rationing books.

2003: Northwest Herald

The March 21, 2003, edition of the Northwest Herald captured the start of a new era of conflict with the massive headline “Ground troops roll into Iraq.” The page provided a somber look at the “harsh conditions” awaiting soldiers and the local impact of the invasion, reporting on anti-war protesters who “march through city, block Lake Shore Drive.” It serves as a stark record of a day that changed the geopolitical landscape.

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

Rounding out the collection, the March 21, 2020, edition of The Times reflects a community on the brink of a global pandemic. The lead story, “La Salle County confirms 1st virus case,” signaled the arrival of COVID-19 in the area. This was paired with the historic announcement that Governor JB Pritzker had issued a “stay-at-home order,” a moment that fundamentally altered daily life for every resident in the Illinois Valley.