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175th Anniversary

March 18 historical covers: Posse hunts life convict

The cover of the Joliet Evening Herald for March 18, 1914

The cover of the Joliet Evening Herald for March 18, 1914 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 18. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century crime manhunts to the community’s resilient response during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

1914: Joliet Evening Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: March 18, 1914 Joliet Evening Herald cover: March 18, 1914 Mar 18, 1914 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On March 18, 1914, the Joliet Evening Herald was dominated by a dramatic manhunt. The lead headline, “POSSE HUNTS LIFE CONVICT,” detailed the escape of Matt Stariha, a murderer who fled while on an “official errand” for a prison official. The page also captured the grit of the era with a report on a masked bandit waylaying a streetcar near Rockdale, while a softer local note highlighted the funeral of a beloved “Stock Yards Shepherd” that drew thousands.

1936: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

Woodstock Daily Sentinel cover: March 18, 1936 Woodstock Daily Sentinel cover: March 18, 1936 Mar 18, 1936 The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1936, the Woodstock Daily Sentinel focused on a heavy local tragedy with the headline “ALLEGED SLAYER HELD HERE,” regarding a man returned to jail following a mob violence threat in DeKalb County. Amidst the grim news, the paper balanced the scales with community milestones, celebrating the Penny Mite Society’s 40th anniversary and a whimsical political cartoon titled “Spring Tonic” featuring “Dr. Congress.”

2020: The Dixon Telegraph

The Dixon Telegraph cover: March 18, 2020 The Dixon Telegraph cover: March 18, 2020 Mar 18, 2020 The Dixon Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Fast forward to 2020, and the tone shifted to the onset of a global crisis. The Dixon Telegraph led with “KSB tests 54 people for virus,” marking the early, uncertain days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lee County. Despite the anxiety, the front page sought to provide a sense of normalcy and beauty, featuring a large photo of a local educator conducting a controlled prairie burn to “help nature.”

2021: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The Daily Chronicle cover: March 18, 2021 The Daily Chronicle cover: March 18, 2021 Mar 18, 2021 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

One year later, the March 18, 2021, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle captured the community’s offensive against the virus. Under the bold headline “MISSION: POSSIBLE,” the cover featured the Illinois National Guard assisting with vaccination efforts at the NIU Convocation Center. It served as a powerful visual bookend to the previous year’s uncertainty, showcasing a community in the midst of recovery.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryJoliet
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.