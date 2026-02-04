A double cross on the witness stand and more historic covers for February 4

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 4, including a double-cross on the stand in 1925.

1925: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The February 4, 1925, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph featured a sensational lead: “Lincoln ‘Double Crosses’ His Lawyers on Stand,” regarding a dramatic trial involving the lawyer of Aurora. The page also provided a tense “Bulletin” on the Floyd Collins cave rescue in Kentucky, reporting that “Foot Released When Earth and Stone Let Go.” Locally, the paper noted the passing of Supervisor J. A. Whitish and a unanimous demand for the removal of the Sheriff of Williamson.

1935: DeKalb Daily Chronicle

A decade later, in 1935, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle led with a major local development: “Swimming Pool Commissioners Named Saturday.” The front page was a mix of grit and governance, reporting on a “Gold Coast in Death Mystery” involving a bartender and a “Gambling Raid Hearing” held over a week. Amidst the Great Depression, the paper also featured a theological call to action with the headline “Need Religion During Crises.”

2007: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

By 2007, the focus shifted to a historic sporting event. The Northwest Herald was dominated by “Gameday” coverage for Super Bowl XLI, featuring the Chicago Bears vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The lead image showed Bears running back Thomas Jones, accompanied by the community’s collective plea: “Win this thing for us all.” The page balanced this excitement with local business news, celebrating a McHenry barber marking 56 years on Main Street.

2011: The Times (Streator)

The February 4, 2011, edition of the Streator Times was defined by a massive winter storm. Under the headline “No Snow Zone,” the paper chronicled the “Streator business owners rush to move snow” as they cleared sidewalks for the city’s downtown. Sadly, the front page also carried a somber local report: “Media group owner found dead in his home,” detailing the passing of Maxwell Peter “Pete” Miller III.