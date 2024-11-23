MMTA to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Morrison

City of Morrison welcome sign (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON – Morrison Music Theatre Association will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The performances will be at Crossroads Community Church, 300 W. South St. in Morrison.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

The show will be in the format of a live radio performance, even including commercials.

Cast members from Morrison include Carolyn Aiken, Coen Finkle, Muira Layne, Hope MacLennan, Hannah Oostenryk, Eric Phend, Mesa Popkin, Rush Popkin, Alice Richards, Finley Steele, Shay Steele, Bob Stone, Connie Swanson-DeSpain, Scott Vandermyde and Anakin Weston. Actors from neighboring communities are Walker Barnhart and Wes Tharpe from Clinton, Kim Myers from Prophetstown and Kraig Schweiss from Sterling.

MMTA has presented several of these “radio broadcast” productions in recent years to enthusiastic audiences as part of Morrison’s Christmas festivities.