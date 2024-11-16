Prophetstown Christmas parade deadline is Nov. 22; event is Nov. 30

Santa Claus waves to the crowd from the back of a firetruck at the Prophetstown Proud's 38th Lighted Christmas Parade in 2023. (File photo)

PROPHETSTOWN – Plenty of activities are planned for Prophetstown Proud’s 39th annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

“We are hoping for a MARVELous night to accompany this year’s parade theme – A MARVELous Christmas,” said Glenna Spotts, one of the event’s organizers. “If you would like your group or organization to participate in the parade, it’s time to get going.”

The parade registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 22. To register, visit prophetstownproud.com and click on Event Hub and select Lighted Christmas Parade.

This is a free event, but donations are gladly accepted.

Events include:

• Santa at Shaw’s empty lot, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

• Horse and carriage rides, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Reindeer Dash, 4 p.m.

• Face painting at Hanford Insurance, 3 to 6 p.m.

• Cookie decorating at Prophetstown Proud, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Letters to Santa at the post office, 4 to 6 p.m.

• DIY Ornament Sticker Station at Jenna Scifres Handmade Jewelry, 4 to 6 p.m.

• FNB Hospitality Stand, 4 p.m. to close

• Boy Scouts Bake Sale at Envy/Hanford Insurance, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Photos with the Grinch at Semper Fi, 5:30 p.m. to close

• Love Light Tree, 5:30 p.m.

• Parade, 6:30 p.m.

Event information is available on Prophetstown Proud’s Facebook page.