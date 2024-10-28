Prophetstown-Lyndon Food Pantry gives update

The Prophetstown-Lyndon Food Pantry is open every Tuesday morning from 9-11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall at 215 Washington St, Prophetstown.

The food pantry has received many generous donations from individuals, companies, and organizations during the past quarter. The food pantry board thanks everyone who donated to the program in July, August, and September.

The food pantry also thanks the following organizations for their donations in the past quarter: the First Lutheran Church of Prophetstown, the River Church, the United Christians of Prophetstown, the Farmers’ National Bank of Prophetstown, IRTA Foundation, Phillips & Johnston Inc., Prophetstown High School Class of 1969, Hoenboken Veterinary Clinic.

The food pantry has received many donations from individuals during the last quarter. The Board wants to thank all the people who donated to the pantry for their generosity: Beth Zuidema, Joan and Michael Bryan, Joan McCowen, Stu and Becky Richter, Doug Earl, Gene Summers, Betty Dennis, Rebecca Circle, Jackie Roman Memorial, Gary Sibley, Conie Blackert Trust, Christina Robshaw, Marsha Chamberlain, Deb Howlett, Mary Nelson, and Paul and Rosemary Sibley.

The Board also expresses gratitude for the donations of anonymous groups and individuals.

The next meeting of the Food Pantry Board is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the American Legion Hall.