Cordova man to be inducted into Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

Jeremiah Haas, Constellation Quad Cities Clean Energy Center biologist, is pictured in 2021 caring for the fish caught during the TBF Junior World Championship held in Rapids City. (Shaw Local File Photo)

SPRINGFIELD – A Cordova man is one of seven Illinois residents who will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation board of directors announced the selections last week in a news release. The formal inductions will occur during the annual ICF Gala to be held in the spring.

According to the ICF, Jeremiah Haas, an aquatic biologist at the Constellation Quad Cities Clean Energy Center, has dedicated his career to the management and operation of the Quad Cities Fish Hatchery.

“Under his leadership, the hatchery has successfully stocked more than 9 million game fish into the Mississippi River and various state lakes in Illinois and Iowa, significantly contributing to the region’s aquatic biodiversity,” according to the release.

In 2023, he spearheaded the implementation of a cutting-edge recirculating aquaculture system that has not only improved the hatchery’s efficiency but also minimized environmental influence by reducing water usage and eliminating the need for herbicides.

“Beyond his professional duties, Haas is deeply committed to educating the public about conservation. He regularly sponsors tours of the hatchery, engages with local communities, collaborates on innovative projects to enhance natural habitats, and he also writes articles for a variety of publications promoting fishing and outdoor recreation. His dedication to preserving Illinois’ natural resources and fostering outdoor recreational opportunities makes him a deserving inductee into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame,” according to the release.

“It’s an honor to welcome these individuals into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame and to recognize their outstanding commitment to the outdoors and nature,” said Natalie Phelps Finnie, chair of the ICF board and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “They’ve done incredible work to promote conservation and outdoor spaces, and Illinois is a better place because of each of them.”

Since 2002, the ICF has recognized Illinoisans for their significant contributions and unparalleled dedication to the preservation, promotion, enhancement or support of natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities with induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Other inductees are Angela Funk of Armington, Henry Eilers of Litchfield, Matt Mullady of Kankakee, Rich McElligott of Lee, Terry Wunderle of Mason City and Thomas Foss of Wonder Lake.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation established in 1995 to support the programs of the IDNR. Contributions are tax deductible. For more information on the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame and the ICF, visit ilconservation.org.