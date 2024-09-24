ITC Midwest to conduct aerial patrols of transmission lines in Carroll, Whiteside counties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, weather permitting.

Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest.

In the south zone, the flights will be conducted in the Beacon, Burlington, Chariton, Clinton, DeWitt, Eddyville, Fort Madison, Iowa City, Keokuk, North Liberty and Ottumwa areas in Iowa. In addition, aerial patrols will take place around the communities of Wayland, Missouri, and Savanna and Galena, Illinois.

Iowa counties in the aerial patrol areas include Appanoose, Cedar, Clinton, Davis, Des Moines, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Henry, Lee, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek and Wapello. Flights also will be conducted in Carroll, Jo Daviess and Whiteside counties in Illinois and Clark County in Missouri.

The patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation requirement for ITC Midwest’s vegetation management program, support proactive maintenance objectives and align with the company’s model for operational excellence.

Flights will include the inspection of vegetation in the vicinity of transmission structures, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment.

Inspection flights often are conducted at low altitudes to facilitate accurate visual inspection of vegetation hazards. This is normal procedure so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines during this time frame.

ITC Midwest LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp. and operates more than 6,600 circuit miles of transmission lines in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri and holds utility status in Wisconsin.