September 14, 2024
Morrison Music Theater Association to hold auditions Sept. 26 for ‘A Christmas Carol’

By Shaw Local News Network

Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison. (Photo supplied by Bethesda Lutheran)

MORRISON — The Morrison Music Theater Association will be holding auditions for its production of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison. The play will be presented Dec. 6 and 7.

The production will be in a Radio Studio format, so no memorization will be involved. Actors of all ages are needed.

Singing ability is not required and there is no preparation needed to audition, according to the news release. MMTA has presented several of these Christmas plays in recent years with great success and hopes to continue the tradition.

For more information, call 815-772-8236.

Whiteside CountyMorrisonTheater
