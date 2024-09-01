Open house, ice cream social Oct. 13 at Prophetstown Area Historical Society

PROPHETSTOWN — The Prophetstown Area Historical Society will host an open house and ice cream social from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Asa Crook House.

Asa Crook, the first settler in what would later be known as Prophetstown, built the home in 1839. The home still looks very much like it did at that time.

“Come tour the house, take a peek through the windows showing the interior of the house walls and enjoy a yummy treat or two all while listening to the PLT High School choir under the direction of Madison Fouts,” Glenna Spotts said.