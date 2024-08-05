August 05, 2024
Fulton announces 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Fulton High School is located at 1207 12th St., in Fulton. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — Fulton High School has announced the 2024 inductees for its Athletic Hall of Fame.

Inductees include Gary Medendorp, state champ in track; Tyler Fleetwood, two-time state wrestling champion; and Martellus (Tilly) Baldwin, a standout in baseball, basketball and track during the mid-1950s.

The 1993 sprint medley relay state champions, Amy Snyder Theiss, Serena Shepard Okray, Jamie Pickens Curtis and Angie Snyder Jones, will also be inducted. Rounding out the field is head track coach Craig Faulkner and Steamer Supporter Bill Wilkin.

The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Sept. 28 football game with Dakota and honored with a banquet at the FHS West Gym at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The awards portion of the program begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public at no charge.

