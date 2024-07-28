Work on I-88 and U.S. 30 spur in Whiteside County begins July 31

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that three of the four ramps connecting to and from I-88 will be closed as part of a construction project slated to start July 31. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

ROCK FALLS — Construction on several bridges at the U.S. 30 spur to Interstate 88 (exit 36) west of Rock Falls in Whiteside County will begin Wednesday, July 31, weather permitting.

Three of the four ramps connecting to and from I-88 will be closed as part of the project, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The work consists of repairing three bridges crossing Elkhorn Creek and two bridges crossing I-88. Work includes replacing the bridge joints, repairing the bridge deck and installing an overlay.

“Because of the narrow lanes to and from I-88, access will only be available from westbound I-88 to the westbound U.S. 30 spur. Traffic on the westbound U.S. 30 spur over Elkhorn Creek will be reduced to one lane,” the release said. “A posted detour will utilize Illinois 40 and U.S. 30 during the $1.8 million project, which is expected to be completed by November.”

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and to avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered, the release said.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.