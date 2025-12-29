2025 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle is luxurious with a complete family focus

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica offers available all-wheel drive with the most advanced AWD system in its class. (Stellantis/© 2021 Stellantis)

Nobody will argue that minivans will ever generate the buzz they once did, but vehicles like the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle I recently tested remind us all why the segment still matters.

After a week behind the wheel of a Pacifica Pinnacle, featuring a gorgeous Fathom Blue Pearl exterior, it was clear Chrysler is leaning a bit more into premium comfort, clever features, and everyday practicality, while still trading off a few compromises every minivan owner expects.

The Pinnacle trim sits at the top of the Pacifica lineup, and visually, it shows. The exterior hue gives the van an upscale presence, especially when paired with the available 20-inch aluminum wheels. While the Pacifica won’t be mistaken for an SUV, its proportions are clean and modern, and the Pinnacle-specific details add plenty of polish to elevate it above the typical family hauler.

Like every minivan, inside is where the Pacifica Pinnacle truly separates itself. Both the first and second rows are trimmed in quilted Nappa leather, and the seats immediately communicate comfort rather than sportiness.

The front seats are heated and ventilated, with front power settings. The second-row captain’s chairs are heated as well and offer generous padding, supportive bolstering and ample legroom.

Second-row passengers also benefit from dual-zone climate controls, allowing them to fine-tune comfort independently from the front cabin. It’s a small detail, but one any family will appreciate on longer trips. Access to the third row is easy, and once back there, adults will find adequate headroom and legroom for short to medium journeys.

One of the most impressive convenience features remains Chrysler’s power-folding third row. With the push of a button, the seats disappear into the floor, instantly transforming the Pacifica from a people mover into a cargo hauler. It’s simple, intuitive, and genuinely useful, especially when paired with the brand’s Stow ’n Vac integrated vacuum, which makes quick cleanups far easier than hauling a shop vac out of the garage.

For me, technology is a strong point for the Pacifica. The Pinnacle features a large 10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, and the interface is clean, responsive, and easy to learn. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and worked flawlessly throughout the test, maintaining stable connections without lag or dropouts. Chrysler’s FamCam interior camera is another family-friendly addition, providing a clear view of rear passengers without forcing the driver to turn around.

My personal favorite feature is the 19-speaker Harman Kardon system, which delivers strong volume, clear mids and respectable bass. While it may not rival high-end luxury systems from premium brands, it’s more than sufficient for road trips, podcasts and music alike. Running a close second is the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which adds to the open, airy feel of the cabin and is especially appreciated by passengers in the second and third rows.

Powering the Pacifica Pinnacle is Chrysler’s familiar 3.6-liter V6 24-valve VVT engine with Stop/Start functionality, paired to a crisp 9-speed automatic transmission. Output is more than adequate for daily driving, highway merging, and full passenger loads. The engine is smooth and relatively quiet, though it’s not particularly exciting. Acceleration is best described as confident rather than quick.

The 9-speed automatic generally shifts smoothly, but it can occasionally feel indecisive at low speeds or during quick throttle inputs – an issue that’s been noted in previous Chrysler products using this transmission. All-wheel drive, a standout feature in the minivan segment, adds confidence in poor weather and makes the Pacifica more appealing to buyers in colder climates.

Fuel economy for the tester came in at 17 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. Those numbers are acceptable but not class-leading, especially when compared to hybrid alternatives. Buyers prioritizing efficiency may want to consider the Pacifica Hybrid.

Ride quality is a highlight. The Pacifica Pinnacle absorbs road imperfections well, remaining composed over rough pavement and highway expansion joints. Steering is light and predictable, if somewhat numb, reinforcing the vehicle’s comfort-first mission. It’s easy to drive for its size, and visibility is generally good, aided by standard safety technology and available camera views.

On the downside, some interior materials outside the main touchpoints still feel more mainstream than luxury. Hard plastics appear in lower door panels and storage areas, which slightly undercut the Pinnacle’s premium positioning.

Pricing reflects the Pacifica’s near-luxury aspirations. With a base price of $57,230 and a final as-tested price of $59,720 including destination, the Pinnacle sits firmly at the high end of the minivan market. Still, the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle delivers exactly what I’d expect: a comfortable, well-equipped, family-focused vehicle with thoughtful features that genuinely make daily life easier.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.