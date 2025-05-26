Equinox RS is sleek, sensible compact SUV

First impressions mean a lot. When the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS landed in my driveway, the impression was immediate – a stylish, small SUV with a stunning Lakeshore Blue exterior was not going to struggle to turn heads.

Another first impression: the 19-inch aluminum wheels were the perfect addition to the sporty good looks of this all-wheel-drive compact SUV. I tested the RS trim, which gives drivers a mixed bag of performance, practicality, and premium perks, along with a few quirks.

Under the hood, the 2025 Equinox RS features a 1.5-liter DOHC turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The setup produces 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, which might sound sufficient for daily driving. Around town, it works just fine, it is competent, but not particularly quick.

Acceleration is modest at best, especially when merging onto highways or climbing steep on-ramps. The 8-speed transmission shifts smoothly, but sometimes feels like it’s working a little too hard to get the most out of the small-displacement engine. That said, for the typical commuter or small family buyer, the performance is likely “enough.”

Chevrolet’s AWD system adds peace of mind in inclement weather, and the overall ride quality is comfortable. The suspension does a solid job of soaking up potholes and uneven pavement, making for a smooth, composed drive, something I appreciated during spring’s mixed bag of rain and cold.

The RS trim leans heavily on visual appeal, and in that department, it delivers big. The Lakeshore Blue paint is a standout – a refined yet bold shade that elevates the Equinox’s curb appeal. Paired with dark trim accents and those 19-inch wheels, the RS looks more expensive than its $35,000 base MSRP would suggest. My tester ended up at $38,420 after adding the $950 Convenience Package III and destination fees, which still comes in lower than some competitors in the “sporty compact SUV” bracket.

Inside, the cabin is modern and attractively laid out, with RS-specific stitching and badging that add a sense of personality. The black interior with sporty red accents doesn’t feel cheap, though some of the plastics on the center console and door panels remind you this is a mid-tier model. The Convenience Package III adds some nice perks like a heated steering wheel, power liftgate, and driver memory settings.

Technology is a high point for the Equinox RS, which includes a large, responsive touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. But what stands out is Chevrolet’s inclusion of eight years of OnStar connectivity – an unexpected and generous touch that adds real value. Whether you plan to use the vehicle’s navigation, remote app access or emergency services, having that built in long-term is a major win.

As for space, the Equinox does well for a compact SUV. Front and rear legroom is more than adequate, and the rear seats are comfortable even for taller passengers. The upgraded front seats had power adjustments, too. Cargo space isn’t class-leading, but it’s versatile, and flat-folding rear seats help maximize the available room. Grocery runs, gear-hauling, or weekend getaways are all within its wheelhouse.

The Equinox RS features a whole list of safety features, from advanced front lane keep and lane departure warning, and following distance indicator to rear cross traffic braking, reverse automatic braking, safety alert seats and much more.

With EPA ratings in the mid-20s for combined driving, the Equinox RS AWD’s fuel economy is average at best. By no means is this a deal-breaker, but for a vehicle of this size and power output, I really expected slightly better efficiency.

Overall, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS with AWD offers a compelling package for drivers who prioritize comfort, tech and style over performance thrills. It doesn’t pretend to be a performance SUV, and it delivers on what most shoppers in this class are really looking for: a solid, reliable and stylish ride with enough substance to back up the looks.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.