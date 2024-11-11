BMW 750e xDrive is luxury sedan with hybrid kick

If you’re in the market for a luxury sedan that combines comfort, tech and plug-in hybrid efficiency, the 2024 BMW 750e xDrive is definitely worth a look. As one of BMW’s latest additions to its 7-Series lineup, the 750e xDrive spans the gap between gas-powered luxury and an EV.

Hybrid performance

The 750e xDrive is a plug-in hybrid, featuring a 6-cylinder engine and an electric motor combo. Together, they generate over 400 horsepower, making it powerful enough to satisfy most drivers’ needs.

The plug-in hybrid setup allows it to drive short distances (up to 35 miles) on electric power alone – a great option for urban driving or short commutes. When the electric range is depleted, the car switches to the gasoline engine seamlessly, giving you the best of both worlds in terms of fuel efficiency and performance.

A large sedan, my tester wore a gorgeous Grey Metallic hue. The 750e xDrive retains the brand’s sporty feel, thanks in part to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system that adds stability and traction. I found my test model to lean more toward luxury than pure performance driving. If you’re seeking thrills, you might be better off with one of the non-hybrid models.

Cabin

The BMW cabin features plush materials, including high-quality leather and real wood accents, which give the interior a sophisticated and elegant feel. The spacious seating, particularly in the rear, offers ample legroom, and the seats themselves are adjustable, heated and incredibly comfortable, ensuring a pleasant experience for both the driver and passengers.

Tech-wise, my 750e xDrive was loaded. BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system is front and center, displayed on a sleek, curved screen that spans across the dashboard. This system is intuitive, with sharp graphics and responsive controls, making it easy to navigate everything from media to navigation. BMW also includes voice and gesture controls, allowing you to adjust certain settings without touching a button, although gesture controls can sometimes be hit or miss.

One standout feature is the optional Executive Lounge package, which enhances the back-seat experience. For an additional cost, rear passengers can enjoy reclining seats, individual entertainment screens, and even a footrest. It’s ideal for those who envision using the 750e xDrive as a chauffeured vehicle or for executives who spend significant time being driven.

Safety

BMW has incorporated several advanced driver-assistance systems into the 750e xDrive, making it one of the safest sedans in its class. Standard safety features include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

For an additional cost, you can add advanced features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and BMW’s semi-autonomous driving system, which can handle some freeway driving with limited input from the driver. These additions bring peace of mind on long journeys and provide a glimpse into the future of autonomous driving.

Final thoughts

The 2024 BMW 750e xDrive successfully blends luxury and eco-conscious engineering in a stylish package. It’s an excellent choice for those who want a prestigious vehicle with the convenience of a plug-in hybrid, all while maintaining a focus on comfort and tech. While it doesn’t offer the longest electric-only range in the market, it’s more than sufficient for short trips, and the transition between electric and gas power is effortless.

The base price of the 2024 BMW 750e xDrive starts at $107,000, but with options, the final price can climb significantly. My tester , which featured a myriad of performance and luxury packages, landed at $135,345. If you are thinking about this sedan, consider each package carefully and whether the extras are truly necessary.

BMW’s reputation for luxury and performance certainly justifies a higher price tag, but the 750e’s pricing puts it in competition with other high-end plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles that offer similar, if not greater, electric-only range. The 2024 BMW 750e xDrive is a solid contender in the luxury hybrid space, albeit with a price tag that will have you weighing your options.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.