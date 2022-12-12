Photos: Celebration of Lights celebrates 10 years in La Salle

Celebration of Lights

Open every night through New Year’s Day

2837 E. Fifth Road, La Salle

The city of La Salle’s spectacular Celebration of Lights has made its triumphant return to Rotary Park. One of the largest holiday attractions in north central Illinois, the massive collection of illuminated displays is back and bigger than ever before. Conveniently located near I-39, the astounding drive-thru light show will run every night from now through New Year’s Day.

The Celebration of Lights is free to view, but donations are encouraged to continue to grow the community-led project. The drive-thru display will be open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 The sun sets Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, over the Celebration of Lights display at Rotary Park in La Salle.

Now in it’s 10th year, the lights parade has expanded from having 17 displays to nearly 450. There are multiple new displays this year, including a motion piece that will be the largest the event has ever featured. Cars will meander along a winding path through the park, where you can get a good look at the hundreds of larger-than-life displays – each sponsored by an area business or organization. Don’t miss a chance to start a new holiday tradition at this beautiful and festive light show.

More more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LaSalleLights/