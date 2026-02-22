Justus Heeg repeats as state champ, leads three Providence wrestlers to win IHSA titles

Providence Catholic’s Justus Heeg wins the 2A 157 pound title Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Justus Heeg was on the family and friends plan Saturday.

The Providence sophomore won his second state title at State Farm Center in Champaign, and was one of three Celtics to reach the top of the awards stand.

And Heeg’s brother Judah, a Lemont senior, also won a medal, taking fourth at 190 pounds in Class 2A.

“That means a lot also,” Justus Heeg said. “We may be at different schools, but we continue to be at home with each other and just push each other.”

Justus Heeg is 50-1 after winning a technical fall at 4:14 against previously unbeaten Brock Ross (42-1) of Mascoutah in the Class 2A 157-pound final. Heeg was the 2A 150 champ as a freshman.

“Coming here two years in a row and winning it and ... (winning by tech fall against) everybody — that’s my goal,” Justus Heeg said. “I’m gonna try to tech everybody all four years. And so far, I’m on track to do that.”

Providence’s other champs were sophomore Max Mandac (38-14), who won 8-3 against IC Catholic’s Sammy Murante (30-11) in the 2A 126 final; and junior Tommy Banas (44-7), a 7-4 winner against Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle (39-4) in the 2A 138 final.

It’s been a remarkable leap for Mandac, who finished with a losing record last season.

How did he do it?

“I would say putting the actual work in after practice, especially working on the small things ... the small mistakes and then fixing them up,” Mandac said.

He did not come into the season thinking state title. But after pinning Murante at the Catholic League Tournament, Mandac said, “that’s when I thought, yeah, I actually can win a state title.”

Tommy Banas of Providence Catholic wins the 2A 138 pound class Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Banas, meanwhile, has been chasing a state title for a while.

“It’s been a goal all three years, but finally got it done this year,” he said.

Like Justus Heeg, Banas also got to celebrate with a medal-winning brother. Luke Banas (36-21), a Providence sophomore, was fourth at 144.

“We’re pushing each other every day,” Tommy Banas said. “We’re getting each other better every single day in that room.”

Providence also had seconds from Christian Corcoran (35-10) at 113 and Jasper Harper (34-12) at 165.

Seven more local wrestlers also finished as runners-up. Two were in Class 3A: Joliet Catholic 132-pounder Jason Hampton (43-4) and Lockport 157-pounder Justin Wardlow (40-6). Morris’ Paxton Valentine (37-6) was second at 120 in 2A.

Coal City’s Aidan Kenney works on the leg of Vandalia’s Dillon Hinton in the 1A 157 pound class Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

In 1A, Coal City had seconds from Aiden Kenney (47-2) at 157, Brock Finch (39-3) at 175 and Cade Poyner (46-4) at 190. Wilmington‘s Logan VanDuyne (41-4) was runner-up at 190 in 1A,

Joliet Catholic had seven placers overall. Joining Hampton were Lukas Foster (42-7), third at 126; Adante Washington (46-5), third at 138; Nolan Vogel (47-10), fourth at 157; Kane Robles (37-13), fifth at 106; Colton Schultz (35-11), sixth at 113; and Ryker Czubak (29-15), sixth at 215.

Providence’s other placers in 2A were Lucas Fosythe (31-22), who was third at 132, and Ameer Khalil (40-14), who took third at 175.

Other local placers in 3A were Lincoln-Way Central’s Aiden Hennings (49-6), third at 285, and Jalen Byrd (51-5), fourth at 175; Joliet West’s Coehn Weber (39-9), fourth at 150; Lincoln-Way West’s Max Herman (38-11), fifth at 165; Lincoln-Way East’s Colton Zvonar (39-8), fifth at 195; and Minooka’s Maddux Tindal (32-9), sixth at 132.

Also winning medals in 2A: Morris teammates Parker Barry (38-16), who was sixth at 132, and Brock Claypool (46-8), who was sixth at 138.

Coal City had four more placers in 1A: Owen Peterson (45-6), who was third at 126; Brody Widlowski (38-2), third at 150; Mason Garner (41-6), fourth at 165; and Luke Munsterman (43-9), sixth at 138.