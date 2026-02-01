Shaw Local

Sports - Will County

The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Feb. 1 through Feb. 7, 2026

Lincoln-Way West's Nolan Ballantine shoots during a varsity basketball game against Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West on Jan. 27, 2026.

Lincoln-Way West's Nolan Ballantine shoots during a varsity basketball game against Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West on Jan. 27, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

By Steve Soucie

Sunday, February 1

Boys basketball: Lemont vs. Brother Rice at Oak Lawn Shootout, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, February 2

Boys basketball: Joliet Central at Lockport, Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Manteno, Streator at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Joliet West at T.F. South, De La Salle at Providence in GCAC Tournament, Newark at Seneca, Serena at Morris, Wilmington at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: Morris at Interstate Eight Conference Tournament, TBA

Tuesday, February 3

Boys basketball: Joliet Central at Oswego, Joliet West at Plainfield North, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Oak Forest at Lemont, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Oswego East, Romeoville at Minooka, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30 p.m.; Herscher at Wilmington, Peotone at Coal City, Streator at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.; Ottawa at Morris, Seneca at Beecher, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, 6:15 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Plainfield East, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, Lemont at Oak Forest, Minooka at Romeoville, Oswego at Joliet Central, Oswego East at Plainfield South, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield North at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Dwight, 6:45 p.m.; Coal City at Serena, Morris at Andrew, Peotone at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.; Providence at GCAC Tournament, TBD

Boys swimming: Oak Forest, Reavis at Lemont, 4:30 p.m. LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 5 p.m.

Girls bowling: Lemont at Naperville North, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 4

Boys basketball: Joliet Catholic vs. Yorkville Christian at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, 12:55 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Iroquois West, Reed-Custer at Clifton Central, 6:45 p.m.; Putnam County at Dwight, 7 p.m.; Providence at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Morris at Streator, TBD

Girls basketball: Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: Morris at Streator, Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Peotone at All-Area Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield Central at Naperville Central Pole Vault Meet, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Naperville Central Pole Vault Meet, 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 5

Boys basketball: Lemont at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, 6 p.m. Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, Bremen at Lemont, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, Oswego at Minooka, Plainfield East at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.; Coal City at Manteno, Grant Park at Gardner-South Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Lisle, Streator at Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.; Dwight at Midland, Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ottawa Marquette at Seneca, Peotone at Herscher, 7 p.m.; Providence at GCAC Tournament, TBD

Girls track and field: Plainfield Central at Naperville Central Pole Vault Invitational, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming: Morris at Kankakee, 5 p.m.

Friday, February 6

Boys basketball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Joliet West at Plainfield East, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Minooka at Oswego, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Joliet Central, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, Shepard at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.; Peotone at Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Manteno, Streator at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Dwight at Lowpoint-Washburn, IC Catholic at Providence, Joliet Catholic at Marmion, Peotone at Wilmington, Seneca at Roanoke-Benson, 7 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at RVC Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Morris at Kaneland, 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Coal City, Dwight, Minooka, Morris, Reed-Custer, Seneca at TBA Regional; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way, Lockport, Peotone, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at East Aurora Regional, TBD

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet (Diving), 5 p.m.

Girls bowling: Bolingbrook, Lemont, Lockport, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Romeoville at Plainfield North Regional; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Morris, Peotone, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Reed-Custer at Minooka Regional, TBD

Saturday, February 7

Boys basketball: Morris at Rochelle, St. Ignatius at Plainfield East, 3 p.m.; Plainfield North at Naperville North, 3 p.m.; Bolingbrook vs. Webster Groves (Mo.) at O’Fallon Shootout, Gardner-South Wilmington at RVC Tournament, TBA

Girls basketball: Dwight at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 10 a.m.; Joliet Central at Stagg, 10:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Downers Grove North, 11:30 a.m.; Plainfield Central at Evergreen Park, noon; Metea Valley at Plainfield North, 1 p.m.; Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, Wilmington at Morris, 2:30 p.m.; Providence at GCAC Tournament, TBD

Girls wrestling: Coal City, Dwight, Minooka, Morris, Reed-Custer, Seneca at Normal West Regional; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way, Lockport, Peotone, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at East Aurora Regional,TBD

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet, Morris, Plainfield in SPC Conference Meet at Oswego East, 1 p.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Lemont, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Plainfield South Meet, 9 a.m.

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.