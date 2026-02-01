The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Feb. 1 through Feb. 7, 2026

Lincoln-Way West's Nolan Ballantine shoots during a varsity basketball game against Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West on Jan. 27, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

Sunday, February 1

Boys basketball: Lemont vs. Brother Rice at Oak Lawn Shootout, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, February 2

Boys basketball: Joliet Central at Lockport, Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Manteno, Streator at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Joliet West at T.F. South, De La Salle at Providence in GCAC Tournament, Newark at Seneca, Serena at Morris, Wilmington at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: Morris at Interstate Eight Conference Tournament, TBA

Tuesday, February 3

Boys basketball: Joliet Central at Oswego, Joliet West at Plainfield North, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Oak Forest at Lemont, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Oswego East, Romeoville at Minooka, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30 p.m.; Herscher at Wilmington, Peotone at Coal City, Streator at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.; Ottawa at Morris, Seneca at Beecher, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, 6:15 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Plainfield East, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, Lemont at Oak Forest, Minooka at Romeoville, Oswego at Joliet Central, Oswego East at Plainfield South, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield North at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Dwight, 6:45 p.m.; Coal City at Serena, Morris at Andrew, Peotone at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.; Providence at GCAC Tournament, TBD

Boys swimming: Oak Forest, Reavis at Lemont, 4:30 p.m. LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 5 p.m.

Girls bowling: Lemont at Naperville North, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 4

Boys basketball: Joliet Catholic vs. Yorkville Christian at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, 12:55 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Iroquois West, Reed-Custer at Clifton Central, 6:45 p.m.; Putnam County at Dwight, 7 p.m.; Providence at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Morris at Streator, TBD

Girls basketball: Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: Morris at Streator, Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Peotone at All-Area Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield Central at Naperville Central Pole Vault Meet, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Naperville Central Pole Vault Meet, 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 5

Boys basketball: Lemont at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, 6 p.m. Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, Bremen at Lemont, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, Oswego at Minooka, Plainfield East at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.; Coal City at Manteno, Grant Park at Gardner-South Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Lisle, Streator at Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.; Dwight at Midland, Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ottawa Marquette at Seneca, Peotone at Herscher, 7 p.m.; Providence at GCAC Tournament, TBD

Girls track and field: Plainfield Central at Naperville Central Pole Vault Invitational, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming: Morris at Kankakee, 5 p.m.

Friday, February 6

Boys basketball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Joliet West at Plainfield East, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Minooka at Oswego, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Joliet Central, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, Shepard at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.; Peotone at Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Manteno, Streator at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Dwight at Lowpoint-Washburn, IC Catholic at Providence, Joliet Catholic at Marmion, Peotone at Wilmington, Seneca at Roanoke-Benson, 7 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at RVC Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Morris at Kaneland, 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Coal City, Dwight, Minooka, Morris, Reed-Custer, Seneca at TBA Regional; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way, Lockport, Peotone, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at East Aurora Regional, TBD

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet (Diving), 5 p.m.

Girls bowling: Bolingbrook, Lemont, Lockport, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Romeoville at Plainfield North Regional; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Morris, Peotone, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Reed-Custer at Minooka Regional, TBD

Saturday, February 7

Boys basketball: Morris at Rochelle, St. Ignatius at Plainfield East, 3 p.m.; Plainfield North at Naperville North, 3 p.m.; Bolingbrook vs. Webster Groves (Mo.) at O’Fallon Shootout, Gardner-South Wilmington at RVC Tournament, TBA

Girls basketball: Dwight at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 10 a.m.; Joliet Central at Stagg, 10:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Downers Grove North, 11:30 a.m.; Plainfield Central at Evergreen Park, noon; Metea Valley at Plainfield North, 1 p.m.; Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, Wilmington at Morris, 2:30 p.m.; Providence at GCAC Tournament, TBD

Girls wrestling: Coal City, Dwight, Minooka, Morris, Reed-Custer, Seneca at Normal West Regional; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way, Lockport, Peotone, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at East Aurora Regional,TBD

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet, Morris, Plainfield in SPC Conference Meet at Oswego East, 1 p.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Lemont, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Plainfield South Meet, 9 a.m.