The Herald-News prep sports schedule for January 25-31, 2026

The LTHS varsity basketball team stands as veterans are recognized during Lockport Township High School’s 11th Annual Veteran Night Celebration Ceremony on Jan. 23, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

Monday, January 26

Boys basketball: Romeoville at Plainfield Central, 6:30 p.m.; Newark at Morris, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Coal City at Herscher, Joliet Central at Yorkville, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Lisle, 6:45 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Providence, Reed-Custer at Peotone, Winnebago at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Marist, West Aurora, Yorkville at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.

Girls bowling: Morris at Sycamore, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Lemont, Lincoln-Way East at Downers Grove South, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 27

Boys basketball: Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, Joliet West at Oswego East, Lemont at T.F. North, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Minooka, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Oswego, Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30 p.m.; Coal City at Herscher, Reed-Custer at Peotone, Wilmington at Lisle, 6:45 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at St. Ignatius, Reed-Custer at Peotone, 7 p.m., Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Minooka at Plainfield East, Morris at Kankakee, Oswego East at Joliet West, Romeoville at Oswego, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, T.F. North at Lemont, 6:30 p.m.; Serena at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming: Bolingbrook, Joliet at Lockport; Morris at Oswego East, Plainfield at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls bowling: Minooka at Plainfield East, Oswego at Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Oswego East, 4 p.m.; Oak Forest at Lemont, Romeoville at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 28

Boys basketball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, Morris at Plainfield South, 6:30 p.m.; Herscher at Gardner-South Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Grant Park, 6:45 p.m.; Beecher at Peotone, Lemont at T.F. South, Southland College Prep at Providence, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.; St. Viator at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Joliet Central at Blue Island Eisenhower, 5 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Plainfield Central, Rickover at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport, St. Laurence at Andrew; Plainfield North at Eisenhower Quad, 5 p.m.

Girls bowling: Bolingbrook at Hinsdale South, Kaneland at Morris, 4 p.m.; Lockport at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 29

Boys basketball: Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Newark, 6:45 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Joliet West at Romeoville, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego East at Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Minooka, Plainfield South at Plainfield East, Rosary at Lemont, Stagg at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Beecher, Herscher at Wilmington, Peotone at Coal City, Streator at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Seneca at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Batavia at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, West Aurora at Joliet, 5 p.m.

Girls bowling: Metea Valley at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.

Friday, January 30

Boys basketball: Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 6 p.m.; Lockport at Stagg, 6:15 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Minooka at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Romeoville at Joliet West, Yorkville at Bolingbrook, 6:30 p.m.; Clifton Central at Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Providence, Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, Momence at Peotone, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Peotone at Newark, 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East in SPC Conference Meet at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way East at Metea Valley Invitational (Diving), 5 p.m.

Boys bowling: Teams: Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka; Individuals: Lincoln-Way Central: Jacob Rob, at IHSA State Meet at O’Fallon, TBD

Saturday, January 31

Boys basketball: Joliet West vs. Lemont at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, 11 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East vs. Oak Forest at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, 12:45 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central vs. Oswego East at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, 2:15 p.m.; Bolingbrook vs. Evanston at War on the Shore, Maine West at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Coal City at Kaneland Shootout, Joliet Catholic at Beecher Shootout, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, TBA

Girls basketball: Dwight at Newark, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Joliet Central, 1 p.m.; Naperville North at Plainfield Central, 2:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Lyons, Morris at Rochelle, 3 p.m.; Coal City, Seneca at Seneca Shootout, TBD

Boys wrestling: Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Peotone, Seneca, Wilmington at Class 1A Dwight Regional; Lemont, Providence at Class 2A Agricultural Science Regional, Morris at Class 2A Morris Individual Regional; Bolingbrook, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Class 3A Moline Individual Regional, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Class 3A Rich Township Individual Regional, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Class 3A TBA Regional, TBD

Girls wrestling: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Planfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in SPC Tournament at Bolingbrook, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming: Joliet at West Chicago Winter Splash, 9 a.m., Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield at Metea Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys bowling: IHSA State Meet at O’Fallon, TBD

Girls bowling: Lemont at SSC Conference Meet, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Conference Meet, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, TBD