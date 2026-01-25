The Herald-News prep sports schedule for January 25-31, 2026

Monday, January 26
Boys basketball: Romeoville at Plainfield Central, 6:30 p.m.; Newark at Morris, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD
Girls basketball: Coal City at Herscher, Joliet Central at Yorkville, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Lisle, 6:45 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Providence, Reed-Custer at Peotone, Winnebago at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling: Marist, West Aurora, Yorkville at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.
Girls bowling: Morris at Sycamore, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Lemont, Lincoln-Way East at Downers Grove South, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 27
Boys basketball: Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, Joliet West at Oswego East, Lemont at T.F. North, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Minooka, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Oswego, Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30 p.m.; Coal City at Herscher, Reed-Custer at Peotone, Wilmington at Lisle, 6:45 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at St. Ignatius, Reed-Custer at Peotone, 7 p.m., Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD
Girls basketball: Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Minooka at Plainfield East, Morris at Kankakee, Oswego East at Joliet West, Romeoville at Oswego, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, T.F. North at Lemont, 6:30 p.m.; Serena at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming: Bolingbrook, Joliet at Lockport; Morris at Oswego East, Plainfield at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.
Girls bowling: Minooka at Plainfield East, Oswego at Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Oswego East, 4 p.m.; Oak Forest at Lemont, Romeoville at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 28
Boys basketball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, Morris at Plainfield South, 6:30 p.m.; Herscher at Gardner-South Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Grant Park, 6:45 p.m.; Beecher at Peotone, Lemont at T.F. South, Southland College Prep at Providence, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD
Girls basketball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.; St. Viator at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling: Joliet Central at Blue Island Eisenhower, 5 p.m.
Girls wrestling: Plainfield Central, Rickover at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport, St. Laurence at Andrew; Plainfield North at Eisenhower Quad, 5 p.m.
Girls bowling: Bolingbrook at Hinsdale South, Kaneland at Morris, 4 p.m.; Lockport at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 29
Boys basketball: Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Newark, 6:45 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD
Girls basketball: Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Joliet West at Romeoville, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego East at Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Minooka, Plainfield South at Plainfield East, Rosary at Lemont, Stagg at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Beecher, Herscher at Wilmington, Peotone at Coal City, Streator at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Seneca at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling: Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls wrestling: Batavia at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.
Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, West Aurora at Joliet, 5 p.m.
Girls bowling: Metea Valley at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.
Friday, January 30
Boys basketball: Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 6 p.m.; Lockport at Stagg, 6:15 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Minooka at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Romeoville at Joliet West, Yorkville at Bolingbrook, 6:30 p.m.; Clifton Central at Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Providence, Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, Momence at Peotone, 7 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca at TCC Tournament, TBD
Girls basketball: Peotone at Newark, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East in SPC Conference Meet at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.
Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way East at Metea Valley Invitational (Diving), 5 p.m.
Boys bowling: Teams: Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka; Individuals: Lincoln-Way Central: Jacob Rob, at IHSA State Meet at O’Fallon, TBD
Saturday, January 31
Boys basketball: Joliet West vs. Lemont at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, 11 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East vs. Oak Forest at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, 12:45 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central vs. Oswego East at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, 2:15 p.m.; Bolingbrook vs. Evanston at War on the Shore, Maine West at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Coal City at Kaneland Shootout, Joliet Catholic at Beecher Shootout, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way West Shootout, TBA
Girls basketball: Dwight at Newark, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Joliet Central, 1 p.m.; Naperville North at Plainfield Central, 2:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Lyons, Morris at Rochelle, 3 p.m.; Coal City, Seneca at Seneca Shootout, TBD
Boys wrestling: Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Peotone, Seneca, Wilmington at Class 1A Dwight Regional; Lemont, Providence at Class 2A Agricultural Science Regional, Morris at Class 2A Morris Individual Regional; Bolingbrook, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Class 3A Moline Individual Regional, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Class 3A Rich Township Individual Regional, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Class 3A TBA Regional, TBD
Girls wrestling: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Planfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in SPC Tournament at Bolingbrook, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming: Joliet at West Chicago Winter Splash, 9 a.m., Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield at Metea Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.
Boys bowling: IHSA State Meet at O’Fallon, TBD
Girls bowling: Lemont at SSC Conference Meet, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Conference Meet, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, TBD