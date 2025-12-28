The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Dec. 28 through Jan. 3

Morris' Baylen Lee (10) shoots a fade a way during their Plano Christmas Classic basketball game between Morris at Yorkville Christian Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Plano. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

A look at the week to come across the greater Will/Grundy county area:

Sunday, December 28

Boys basketball: Peotone vs. Grant Park at Kankakee Holiday Tournament, 1 p.m.; Kankakee vs. Lincoln-Way Central at Kankakee Holiday Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, December 29

Boys basketball: Joliet West vs. Oak Park-River Forest at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m.; Plainfield South vs. Peoria Richwoods at Pekin Holiday Tournament, Plainfield East vs. Schaumburg at Hinsdale Central Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Minooka vs. Washington at Pekin Holiday Tournament, Lincoln-Way East vs. Wheaton Academy at Hinsdale Central Tournament, 12:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West vs. United Township at DeKalb Holiday Tournament, 1:30 p.m.; Morris vs. Marmion at Plano Christmas Classic, 2 p.m.; Romeoville vs. Prosser at State Farm Classic, Joliet Central vs. Normal West at State Farm Classic, 2:30 p.m.; Benet vs. Plainfield North at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, 4 p.m.; Joliet Catholic vs. Normal University at State Farm Classic, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont vs. Lyons at Jack Tosh Tournament, 6 p.m.; Lockport vs. Pontiac at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Providence at Maine East Holiday Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Plainfield North vs. Springfield at State Farm Classic, 10 a.m.; Plainfield South vs. Oswego at Sandburg Tournament, Providence vs. Sandburg at Sandburg Tournament, noon; Reed-Custer vs. Richards at Peotone Holiday Tournament, 1 p.m.; Joliet Catholic vs. Reavis at Peotone Holiday Tournament, 2:30 p.m.; Dwight vs. Winchester West Central at Beardstown Classic, 3 p.m.; Coal City, Lemont at Lisle Holiday Classic; Peotone at Peotone Holiday Tournament, Joliet Central at Hillcrest Holiday Classic, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East at Sandburg Tournament, TBD

Boys wrestling: Coal City, Reed-Custer, Seneca in Abe’s Rumble at Springfield; Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Providence in Flavin Invitational at DeKalb; Plainfield Central, St. Charles North at Kaneland, 9 a.m.; Lemont at Lincoln Tournament, 11 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West in Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament at Granite City, TBD

Boys bowling: Joliet Central at Hononegah Junior Gold Sport Pattern Tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, December 30

Boys basketball: Joliet Central, Joliet Catholic at State Farm Classic, Joliet West, Lockport, Plainfield North at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Lemont at Jack Tosh Tournament, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East at Hinsdale Holiday Classic, Lincoln-Way West at DeKalb Holiday Tournament, Minooka, Plainfield South at Pekin Holiday Tournament, Morris at Plano Christmas Classic, Providence at Maine East Holiday Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Coal City, Lemont at Lisle Holiday Classic; Dwight at Beardstown Classic; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East, Providence, Romeoville at Sandburg Tournament, Plainfield North at State Farm Classic TBD

Boys’ wrestling: Lemont at Lincoln Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Coal City, Reed-Custer, Seneca in Abe’s Rumble at Springfield, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Providence in Flavin Invitational at DeKalb, 9 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West at Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament at Granite City, TBD

Girls wrestling: Lemont, Minooka, Morris at Ottawa Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming: Benet, Joliet at Plainfield, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31

Boys basketball: Joliet West, Lockport at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Lemont at Jack Tosh Tournament, Minooka, Plainfield South at Pekin Holiday Tournament, TBD

Friday, January 2

Boys basketball: Coal City at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Plainfield South, Providence at Grow the Game Invite, TBA

Boys wrestling: Peotone at Sandwich; Plainfield Central at Sandwich Dual Team Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.; Providence at IC Catholic, 10 a.m.

Girls wrestling: St. Charles East, Seneca, West Aurora at Lockport, 10 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Geneseo Quad, 11 a.m.

Saturday, January 3

Boys basketball: Plainfield East at Neuqua Valley, 10 a.m.; Joliet Central at Sandburg, Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West, 11:30 a.m.; Lockport at Plainfield North, 1 p.m.; Providence at Lincoln-Way Central, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic in Izzo Shootout at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Joliet West at Warren, 5:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Morris, 6:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook in NYE Classic at Malcolm X College, Romeoville at Hyde Park Classic, TBD

Girls basketball: Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, noon; Dixon at Morris, East Aurora at Romeoville, 2:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at Waubonsie Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Plainfield South in Grow the Game Shootout at New Trier, TBD

Boys wrestling: De La Salle, Evergreen Park, Geneva, Homewood-Flossmoor, Reavis at Joliet Central; Lincoln-Way Central at North Montgomery, Plainfield East in Ed Ewolt Classic at Wheaton Warrenville South, Plainfield North at Yorkville Christian Quad, 9 a.m.; Morris at Dixon Duals, 9:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Moline at Lincoln-Way East, 10 a.m.; Providence in Celtic Quad, 2 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Batavia, Huntley, Jacobs, Plainfield South, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Huntley Mega Quad; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central at Raider Invitational, Lemont, Plainfield South at Blue Island Eisenhower Mega Dual, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Oswego East Invitational, Morris at Kaneland Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lockport at Rickover Individual Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming: Bolingbrook at St. Charles East, 10:30 a.m.

Girls bowling: Joliet West, Lockport at Harlem Invitational, 9 a.m.