The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Dec. 28 through Jan. 3

Morris's Baylen Lee (10) shoots a fade a way during their Plano Christmas Classic basketball game between Morris at Yorkville Christian Friday, Dec 26, 2025 in Plano.

Morris' Baylen Lee (10) shoots a fade a way during their Plano Christmas Classic basketball game between Morris at Yorkville Christian Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Plano. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

By Steve Soucie

A look at the week to come across the greater Will/Grundy county area:

Sunday, December 28

Boys basketball: Peotone vs. Grant Park at Kankakee Holiday Tournament, 1 p.m.; Kankakee vs. Lincoln-Way Central at Kankakee Holiday Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, December 29

Boys basketball: Joliet West vs. Oak Park-River Forest at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m.; Plainfield South vs. Peoria Richwoods at Pekin Holiday Tournament, Plainfield East vs. Schaumburg at Hinsdale Central Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Minooka vs. Washington at Pekin Holiday Tournament, Lincoln-Way East vs. Wheaton Academy at Hinsdale Central Tournament, 12:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West vs. United Township at DeKalb Holiday Tournament, 1:30 p.m.; Morris vs. Marmion at Plano Christmas Classic, 2 p.m.; Romeoville vs. Prosser at State Farm Classic, Joliet Central vs. Normal West at State Farm Classic, 2:30 p.m.; Benet vs. Plainfield North at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, 4 p.m.; Joliet Catholic vs. Normal University at State Farm Classic, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont vs. Lyons at Jack Tosh Tournament, 6 p.m.; Lockport vs. Pontiac at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, 7:30 p.m.; Providence at Maine East Holiday Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Plainfield North vs. Springfield at State Farm Classic, 10 a.m.; Plainfield South vs. Oswego at Sandburg Tournament, Providence vs. Sandburg at Sandburg Tournament, noon; Reed-Custer vs. Richards at Peotone Holiday Tournament, 1 p.m.; Joliet Catholic vs. Reavis at Peotone Holiday Tournament, 2:30 p.m.; Dwight vs. Winchester West Central at Beardstown Classic, 3 p.m.; Coal City, Lemont at Lisle Holiday Classic; Peotone at Peotone Holiday Tournament, Joliet Central at Hillcrest Holiday Classic, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East at Sandburg Tournament, TBD

Boys wrestling: Coal City, Reed-Custer, Seneca in Abe’s Rumble at Springfield; Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Providence in Flavin Invitational at DeKalb; Plainfield Central, St. Charles North at Kaneland, 9 a.m.; Lemont at Lincoln Tournament, 11 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West in Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament at Granite City, TBD

Boys bowling: Joliet Central at Hononegah Junior Gold Sport Pattern Tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, December 30

Boys basketball: Joliet Central, Joliet Catholic at State Farm Classic, Joliet West, Lockport, Plainfield North at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Lemont at Jack Tosh Tournament, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East at Hinsdale Holiday Classic, Lincoln-Way West at DeKalb Holiday Tournament, Minooka, Plainfield South at Pekin Holiday Tournament, Morris at Plano Christmas Classic, Providence at Maine East Holiday Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball: Coal City, Lemont at Lisle Holiday Classic; Dwight at Beardstown Classic; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East, Providence, Romeoville at Sandburg Tournament, Plainfield North at State Farm Classic TBD

Boys’ wrestling: Lemont at Lincoln Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Coal City, Reed-Custer, Seneca in Abe’s Rumble at Springfield, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Providence in Flavin Invitational at DeKalb, 9 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West at Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament at Granite City, TBD

Girls wrestling: Lemont, Minooka, Morris at Ottawa Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming: Benet, Joliet at Plainfield, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31

Boys basketball: Joliet West, Lockport at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Lemont at Jack Tosh Tournament, Minooka, Plainfield South at Pekin Holiday Tournament, TBD

Friday, January 2

Boys basketball: Coal City at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Plainfield South, Providence at Grow the Game Invite, TBA

Boys wrestling: Peotone at Sandwich; Plainfield Central at Sandwich Dual Team Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.; Providence at IC Catholic, 10 a.m.

Girls wrestling: St. Charles East, Seneca, West Aurora at Lockport, 10 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Geneseo Quad, 11 a.m.

Saturday, January 3

Boys basketball: Plainfield East at Neuqua Valley, 10 a.m.; Joliet Central at Sandburg, Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West, 11:30 a.m.; Lockport at Plainfield North, 1 p.m.; Providence at Lincoln-Way Central, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic in Izzo Shootout at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Joliet West at Warren, 5:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Morris, 6:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook in NYE Classic at Malcolm X College, Romeoville at Hyde Park Classic, TBD

Girls basketball: Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, noon; Dixon at Morris, East Aurora at Romeoville, 2:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at Waubonsie Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Plainfield South in Grow the Game Shootout at New Trier, TBD

Boys wrestling: De La Salle, Evergreen Park, Geneva, Homewood-Flossmoor, Reavis at Joliet Central; Lincoln-Way Central at North Montgomery, Plainfield East in Ed Ewolt Classic at Wheaton Warrenville South, Plainfield North at Yorkville Christian Quad, 9 a.m.; Morris at Dixon Duals, 9:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Moline at Lincoln-Way East, 10 a.m.; Providence in Celtic Quad, 2 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Batavia, Huntley, Jacobs, Plainfield South, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Huntley Mega Quad; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central at Raider Invitational, Lemont, Plainfield South at Blue Island Eisenhower Mega Dual, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Oswego East Invitational, Morris at Kaneland Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lockport at Rickover Individual Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming: Bolingbrook at St. Charles East, 10:30 a.m.

Girls bowling: Joliet West, Lockport at Harlem Invitational, 9 a.m.

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.