The Herald-News high school sports schedule for April 13-April 19

Sunday, April 13

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic at BODYARMOR Series, 9 a.m.

Monday, April 14

Baseball: Coal City at Streator, Hillcrest at Lemont, Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, Joliet Central at Oswego East, Joliet West at Minooka, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Lisle at Peotone, Lockport at Sandburg, Morris at LaSalle-Peru, Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Oswego, Providence at Loyola, Reed-Custer at Manteno, Romeoville at Plainfield North, University at Seneca, Wilmington at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.; Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:45 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Streator, Gardner-South Wilmington at St. Anne, Hillcrest at Lemont (DH), Lisle at Peotone, Marist at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield East at Andrew, Reed-Custer at Manteno, Romeoville at Joliet Catholic, Sandburg at Plainfield Central, Wilmington at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Coal City, Seneca at Seneca Multi-Team Meet, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field: Coal City, Seneca at Seneca Multi-Team Meet, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Bolingbrook Quad; Plainfield Central at Oswego East; Romeoville at Oswego East Triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Benet at Plainfield East, Bishop McNamara at Wilmington, Rochelle at Morris, 4:30 p.m.; Plano at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at BodyArmor Series; Plainfield North at Plainfield North Classic, TBD

Boys tennis: IMSA at Providence, Joliet Catholic at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Coal City at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Brother Rice at Lincoln-Way East, Minooka at Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Lincoln-Way Central, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook at Oswego, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 4 p.m.; Addison Trail at Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Naperville Central, Lyons at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego East at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls water polo: Bremen at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Glenbard West, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Washington at Plainfield, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Joliet West, Dwight at St. Bede, Herscher at Wilmington, Lemont at Hillcrest, Loyola at Providence, Manteno at Reed-Custer, Minooka at Plainfield South, Oswego at Plainfield Central, Oswego East at Plainfield Central, Peotone at Lisle, Plainfield North at Joliet Central, Ridgeview at Gardner-South Wilmington, Seneca at Fieldcrest, Streator at Coal City, Yorkville at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bolingbrook at Yorkville, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Dwight at St. Bede, Herscher at Wilmington, Joliet Catholic at Kankakee, Joliet West at Joliet Central, Lemont at Oak Forest; Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor; Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, Manteno at Reed-Custer, Oswego East at Minooka, Peotone at Lisle, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Oswego, Plainfield South at Romeoville, Providence at Montini, Streator at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Henry, Herscher, Prairie Central at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central, Plainfield Central at Joliet West; Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central; Lisle, Manteno at Reed-Custer; Morris at Kaneland; Oswego, Plainfield South at Plainfield East; Ottawa Marquette, Wilmington at Streator; Romeoville at Lyons Quad, 4:30 p.m.; Bremen, Shepard at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Henry, Herscher, Prairie Central at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Minooka at Yorkville, 4:15 p.m.; Lemont, Shepard at Bremen; Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West; Lisle, Manteno at Reed-Custer; Morris at Kaneland; Ottawa Marquette, Wilmington at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Lockport at Lockport Invitational; Chesterton (Ind.) at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet West at Minooka, Providence at IC Catholic, 5 p.m.; Coal City at Lisle, 6:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at Plainfield North Classic, TBD

Boys tennis: Minooka at Oswego, Plainfield North at Plainfield South, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m.; Blue Island Eisenhower at Lemont, Joliet at Yorkville, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, Morris at Ottawa, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, St. Laurence at Provdence, Sandburg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego East at Minooka, Plainfield Central at Oswego, Willowbrook at Bolingbrook, 5:30 p.m.; Lemont at Richards, 5:45 p.m.; Joliet Central at Kankakee, Joliet West at Plainfield North, Neuqua Valley at Joliet Catholic, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Lemont at T.F. South, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego at Romeoville, Plainfield North at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: DePaul Prep at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lyons at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Peotone, Dwight vs. Serena at Joliet Slammers Stadium, Iroquois West at Gardner-South Wilmington, LaSalle-Peru at Morris, Lockport at Brother Rice in Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, Montini at Lincoln-Way East, Wilmington at Andrew, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Batavia at Plainfield South, Downers Grove North at Plainfield East, Dwight at Serena, Iroquois West at Gardner-South Wilmington, Lemont at Minooka, Lincoln-Way East at St. Charles North, Montini at Providence, Morris at Ottawa, Reed-Custer at Streator Woodland, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Kaneland at Morris, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Marist, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Kaneland at Plainfield Central, West Chicago at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Catholic at Plainfield South, Yorkville at Bolingbrook, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Glenbard West, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Joliet West at Joliet Central, Plainfield East at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lockport, Oswego at Plainfield North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lockport at Lemont, Providence at IC Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: St. Charles East at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 17

Baseball: Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, Joliet Catholic at Oak Park-River Forest, Joliet Central at Yorkville, Joliet West at Oswego East, Lemont at Evergreen Park, Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Morris at LaSalle-Peru, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Minooka, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Providence at Hanover Central (Ind.) in Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, Romeoville at Oswego, St. Bede at Dwight, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, Serena at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Lisle at Coal City (DH), 3:30 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, Evergreen Park at Lemont, Joliet Catholic at Wilmington, Joliet Central at Plainfield East, Joliet West at Plainfield South, Lockport at Sandburg, Manteno at Morris, Oswego at Bolingbrook, Peotone at Marian Catholic, Plainfield Central at Romeoville, Plainfield North at Oswego East, Providence at Fenwick, St. Bede at Dwight, Serena at Gardner-South Wilmington, Yorkville at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.; Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Peotone at Watseka, 4 p.m.; Coal City at Plano Field of Dreams Meet; Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Providence at Lemont Invitational; Romeoville in Gus Scott Invitational at Naperville North, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at Lane Tech Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Peotone at Watseka, 4 p.m.; Coal City at Plano Field of Dreams Meet; Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Plainfield South, Providence at Lemont Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Minooka at Minooka Invitational; Plainfield Central in Matt Wulff Invitational at Yorkville; Plainfield North at Barrington Invitational; Romeoville at Hillcrest Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West in Ritter Invitational at Downers Grove North; Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale Central Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Coal City at Streator; Joliet Central at Plainfield East; Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Lockport at Lockport Tournament; Lisle at Peotone, Oswego at Plainfeld South, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Reed-Custer at Manteno, Wilmington at Herscher, Yorkville at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 6:15 p.m.; Lemont at Blue Island Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at Plainfield North Classic, TBD

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Minooka at Romeoville, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Lemont at Richards, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Morris at Pontiac, Oswego at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Joliet, Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Bolingbrook at Hinsdale South, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Classic, 5 p.m.; Lemont at Argo, Lincoln-Way East at Downers Grove South, Plainfield East at Romeoville, Providence at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton: Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield North at Joliet Central, Shepard at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Stagg at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Stagg, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Palatine Invitational, TBD

Girls lacrosse: Plainfield at Dunlap, 6 p.m.; Minooka at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, April 18

Baseball: Wilmington at Beecher, Westmont at Plainfield Central, 11 a.m.; Clifton Central at Reed-Custer, Lincoln-Way West at Minooka, Newark at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Lincoln-Way West at Kankakee, 11 a.m.; Peotone at Dwight, Plano at Reed-Custer, St. Anne at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Munster (Ind,) at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.; Minooka vs. Whitney Young at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, 7 p.m.

Boys track and field: Dwight, Morris, Reed-Custer, Seneca, Wilmington at Seneca Invitational, 3 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight, Morris, Reed-Custer, Seneca, Wilmington at Seneca Invitational, 3 p.m.

Boys tennis: Plainfield Central at Lockport Triangular, 10 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Plainfield Central, Waubonsie Valley at Lockport Triangular, 10 a.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook at Joliet West, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

Baseball: Ballard, Ky., Oswego East at Providence Triangular; Dwight at Ridgeview, Lincoln-Way East at Lemont, Lockport at Oak Forest, Morris at Coal City, Oak Lawn at Plainfield Central (DH), Plainfield East at Naperville Central, Sandburg at Joliet West, St. Charles East at Plainfield South, Somonauk at Seneca, 10 a.m.; Batavia at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield North at Naperville North, 11 a.m.; Argo at Joliet Central, Joliet Catholic at East Moline United, noon

Softball: Lincoln-Way Central at Lake Central (Ind.), 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Antioch Invitational, 9 a.m.; Coal City at Tuscola Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Dwight at Peoria Christian Round Robin, Joliet West vs. Minooka at Parkway Bank Complex; Neuqua Valley at Lockport, Newark at Seneca, Plainfield South at Providence, Streator at Morris, 10 a.m.; Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West, 11 a.m.; Minooka vs. Downers Grove North at Parkway Bank Complex, noon; South Elgin at Lockport, 2 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Marengo Invitational, TBD

Boys track and field: Joliet Central at South Elgin; Lincoln-Way East at Buffalo Grove Invitational, 9 a.m. Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central in Bud Mohns Invitational at Downers Grove South; Joliet West in John Bell Invitational at West Aurora; Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield South at Smithstrong Invitational; Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Metea Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.; Lemont at Ottawa ABC Meet; Lincoln-Way East at Kankakee Invitational, 11 a.m.

Girls track and field: Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Geneva Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Lockport in Blue and Gold Invitational at Wheaton North; Joliet West, Planfield South in Military Invitational at Joliet West, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City, Peotone in Lady Coaler Shootout at Coal City; Joliet Catholic, Joliet West at BODYARMOR Series, 9 a.m.; Bremen at Lemont, Naperville Central at Lockport, 10 a.m.; Plainfield North at Plainfield Classic, TBD

Boys tennis: TBD at Joliet Quad, 8 a.m.; Coal City at East Aurora Quad; Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way Central Tournament; Lincoln-Way East at Moline Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Classic, 8 a.m.

Badminton: Joliet West, Romeoville at Metea Valley Invitational, 8 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Wheeling Sextet, 8:30 a.m.; Joliet Central at Elk Grove Village Tournament; Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at New Trier Featherfest, Shepard at Lincoln-Way Central Quad; Plainfield North at Rolling Meadows Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport in Jim Mulcrone Invitational at Brother Rice, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Barrington Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lockport at Glenbrook South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Palatine Invitational, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Taft at Providence, 10 a.m. Bremen at Lemont, Minooka at Conant, noon; Lincoln-Way at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; Lockport at South Elgin, 2 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Lockport at Evanston, 2 p.m.; Minooka at Carmel, 2:30 p.m.