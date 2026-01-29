Catholic Schools Week: United in Faith and Community

As Catholic Schools Week begins January 25, the Catholic Education Foundation in the Diocese of Joliet proudly continues its mission of opening doors to faith-based education, celebrating the value, impact, and promise of Catholic schools.

Catholic Schools Week is a time to reflect on the academic excellence, spiritual formation, and service-oriented values that define Catholic schools. This is something that would not be possible for many students if not for the Catholic Education Foundation.

The Catholic Education Foundation works to close the gap between what a family can afford and the actual cost of tuition. Financial aid is available for high school and elementary school students.

But you must apply!

A family must apply each year through FACTS Grant and Aid Assessment to qualify for aid. All awards are made based on financial need. Complete the FACTS application by visiting CEFJoliet.org . Applicants are encouraged to apply now to ensure a complete application is submitted by the cut-off date.

Applications will remain open until April 1. Award notification will be sent to families on April 15.

If you have questions about the process, call 815-221-6127 or email cefjoliet@dioceseofjoliet.org .

These scholarships cannot be awarded without the support of the generous donors to the Catholic Education Foundation. Every dollar raised represents an investment in students who will become future leaders, servants, and contributors to their communities. If you would like to learn how you can help, visit cefjoliet.org .

For more information, please contact:

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo