JCA’s Annual Banquet to Feature Six Major League Baseball Alumni

If you are filling out your calendar for January, there is an especially fun event you should not miss at Joliet Catholic Academy.

This year’s annual Angels and Hilltoppers Banquet will feature six of JCA’s nine Major League Baseball alumni on stage for a “Hot Stove” panel discussing two of America’s favorite pastimes: baseball and the Hilltoppers. Featured MLB alumni include Jack Perconte ’72, Bill Gullickson ’77, Mark Grant ’81,Mike Grace ’88, Joe Benson ’06, and Rylan Bannon ’14.Sean Bergman ’88, Chris Michalak ’89, and Kevin Cameron ’98 are unable to attend due to previous family commitments, but will be there in spirit.

The event is slated for Thursday, Jan. 29, in the JCA Student Activity Center at 1200 N. Larkin Ave. Cocktails and dinner begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. The evening includes a cash bar, a split-the-pot drawing, and raffle prizes. Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10.

In addition to these distinguished alumni, JCA proudly notes that the program has produced over 44 professional baseball players, more than any other high school in Illinois.

“The Joliet Catholic Academy baseball program has an incredible tradition of success, and it’s exciting to welcome home our Major League Baseball alumni for this year’s Hot Stove panel at the annual Alumni Banquet,” said Ryan Quigley, JCA’s Director of Institutional Advancement. “Their stories have inspired our community and reminded us what’s possible when talent, faith, and hard work come together. We can’t wait to celebrate them and the legacy of a program that has produced more than 44 professional players and five IHSA state championships.”

Proceeds from the annual Angels and Hilltoppers Banquet help fund critical needs such as tuition assistance, facility upgrades, chemistry lab equipment, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/alumni2/alumni-events or contact Ryan Quigley at rquigley@jca-online.org or 815-741-0563.

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org