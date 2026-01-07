Silver Cross Earns 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Silver Cross Hospital was named a Top General Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. This award is one of the most competitive honors hospitals and surgery centers in the United States can receive for their commitment to safety and quality.

“Being named a 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital is a tremendous honor,” said Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer. “Safety and quality aren’t just words at Silver Cross; they’re the foundation of everything we do. I’m so proud of our employees, medical staff members and volunteers who work TOGETHER to deliver exceptional care to every patient, every time. We will continue to raise the bar on excellence at Silver Cross because our patients and the communities we serve deserve nothing less.”

Over 2,400 hospitals were considered for the Top Hospital Award; 156 hospitals were chosen overall and were placed in the following categories: Top Children’s, Top General, Top Rural and Top Teaching Hospitals.

Silver Cross was one of only 52 hospitals in the nation to earn a Top General Hospital distinction.

“Silver Cross Hospital has distinguished itself through an unwavering focus on safety and quality, earning a place on this year’s list of Top Hospitals,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This recognition reflects a culture of transparency and continuous improvement—one embraced by every member of the organization. We commend the entire team at Silver Cross for reaching this outstanding milestone.”

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2025 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals .

For more information about Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org

Photo: Members of Silver Cross Hospital’s leadership team celebrate the New Lenox hospital’s 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award after their Daily Safety Huddle, which takes place every morning at 8:40 a.m., 365 days a year.

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: 815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org