Support Students and Maximize Tax Benefits With Year-End Giving at JCA

Nearly half of all charitable donations take place in the final months of the calendar year. Year-end charitable giving can positively impact a donor’s tax situation and estate plan while supporting students at Joliet Catholic Academy. Individuals considering a gift to support current Angels and Hilltoppers should note the following opportunities:

1. JCA’s Annual Appeal. The Annual Appeal, the foundation of fundraising, bridges the gap between tuition and the true cost to educate a student (tuition covers only 86%). Donors can designate funds for tuition assistance, the school’s greatest need, or their specific interest. Checks must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2025. Gifts can be made securely online: https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/giving/make-a-gift .

2. The Legacy Campaign for Joliet Catholic Academy. JCA recently announced the largest single gift in its history: a $6.08 million estate contribution from St. Francis Academy alumna Phyllis A. Olsta ’51. A significant portion will support land acquisitions critical to the $20+ million Legacy Campaign, including the purchase of JCA’s academic campus and the former Our Lady of Angels property.

The Legacy Campaign will expand scholarship access, establish the OSF Legacy Faculty/Staff Fund, and construct a new multi-purpose athletic stadium. With over $12.5 million secured, the public phase of the campaign is set to launch in January 2026. For updates, visit: https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/giving/legacycampaign .

3. Planned Giving. Gifting long-term appreciated stock generally offers much greater tax advantages than donating cash. Planned gifts, such as bequests in wills or trusts, charitable remainder trusts, and life insurance, can significantly boost scholarship and endowment funds over time. Documented planned gift intentions are recognized by inclusion in JCA’s Legacy Circle.

4. Other Gifts. Benefactors can also contribute via matching gifts, in-kind giving, memorials, and donations of real property. For more information, contact the JCA Office of Institutional Advancement at (815) 741-0563 or visit https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/giving/make-a-gift .

