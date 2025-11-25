Protect Your Home from Frozen Pipes

Winter brings cozy nights and holidays, but cold weather also puts your home’s plumbing at risk. When water in your pipes freezes, it expands and creates pressure, which can lead to cracks and expensive water damage. Knowing how to prevent and detect frozen pipes is essential in winter home care, especially for pipes in uninsulated crawlspaces, attics, or along exterior walls where they’re exposed to cold temperatures.

A little preparation can make all the difference. Start by insulating any exposed water pipes with foam sleeves, which can be found at most hardware stores. For especially cold spots, wrap pipes with heat tape or cable for added warmth. It’s just as important to seal up cracks in your foundation or around windows near plumbing to keep out drafts.

Inside, be sure to keep your thermostat at a steady temperature, even if you’re away for a winter weekend. On very cold nights, let faucets at risk of freezing drip slowly to keep the water moving. This alone can help prevent a freeze. Opening cabinet doors under sinks encourages warm air from your home to reach vulnerable plumbing.

Detecting a frozen pipe early can prevent bigger problems. Signs include a trickle or no water from the tap, visible frost or condensation on pipes, and sometimes a strange smell from drains if ice blocks a line. If you think a pipe has frozen, start by shutting off the main water supply. Then, gently warm the pipe with a hairdryer, avoiding open flames or high-heat devices, which can be dangerous. If you can’t locate the freeze or unfreeze the pipe, call the professionals at Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling.

Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is here to help keep your home safe and dry through every cold snap. If you suspect a frozen pipe or want to prevent problems before they start, contact us today to schedule a winterization visit.

