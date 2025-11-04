Achieve Your Holiday Glow with November Specials at Eterna MedSpa

With the holiday season just around the corner, November is the perfect time to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is offering exclusive specials designed to have you looking your best for all your festive occasions.

Start your journey to flawless skin with Eterna’s 15% off special on Dermaplaning. “Dermaplaning is a luxurious full-facial treatment that provides deep exfoliation, with the added benefit of removing the fine vellus hair on the face, aka peach fuzz,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The treatment leaves skin incredibly smooth, a perfect canvas for holiday makeup. For those looking to address more specific issues, the 15% discount also applies to Eterna’s custom chemical peels. These transformative treatments use a specialized solution to deeply exfoliate the skin, revealing a smoother, brighter look.

“We have a peel for every concern, whether you wish to improve skin texture, correct hyperpigmentation, or target acne,” said Malinowski.

For clear, even-toned skin, take advantage of Eterna’s sale on Lumecca. The innovative IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology targets and treats skin conditions such as hyperpigmentation through selective photothermolysis. “For optimal results, Lumecca is best performed in a series of three treatments, spaced three weeks apart,” explained Malinowski.

Finally, get effortlessly smooth skin with Eterna’s DiolazeXL Laser Hair Removal (LHR) special. This advanced procedure safely eliminates unwanted hair and can be used on most areas, including the bikini area, legs, arms, back, and face. A typical series involves 6 to 8 treatments.

“This is a great way to remove unwanted dark hair,” said Malinowski. “And the treatment time is fast and not as painful as traditional laser hair removal. People tend to go right onto other body parts because they get such a great result.”

Don’t miss these limited-time November offers. Contact Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center today to schedule your consultation.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/