Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Receives Dual Recognition Awards

Silver Cross Hospital is pleased to announce Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is a dual recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction and Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Awards. Recipients of these awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.

RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction Award recognizes wound centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical benchmarks, while the Excellence inPatient Satisfaction Award recognizes wound centers that have demonstrated superior performance in overall patient satisfaction.

“Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is pleased to be recognized for our dedication not only to healing, but also to patient satisfaction,” said Dr. Sudarsana Chakrabarti, Medical Director for the wound center.“We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the work of our staff as both a healthcare team and patient champions.”

Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in patients with non-healing wounds. Their approach to wound care is comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies that aid and accelerate the healing process.

The center is staffed with clinicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care while offering the most advanced healing options for hard-to-heal wounds.

Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is located on the Silver Cross Hospital campus in Pavilion Dat 1851 Silver Cross Blvd., New Lenox, IL 60451 and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (815) 300-5997.

About RestorixHealth: RestorixHealth is the wound care solutions company providing programs, services, products and education across the care continuum. RestorixHealth’s solutions increase access to care, reduce hospital admissions, and most importantly, improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.RestorixHealth.com .

